‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: New Romance Between 2 Major Characters Emerges in Episode 8

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 spoilers ahead. A new relationship between two major characters is born in Episode 8 of Ted Lasso Season 2, and it will change the direction of the entire show. The new episode of the Apple TV+ series shows Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) getting together after finding out they have been messaging each other on the dating app, Bantr. At first, Rebecca was reluctant to get involved with the 21-year-old AFC Richmond player since she’s the owner of the team. However, when Rebecca watches Sam’s postgame interview after AFC Richmond loses to Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, she decides to move forward with the relationship.

In the early stages of the episode, Sam asks Rebecca out to dinner not knowing who she was on Bantr. When the two run into each other at the restaurant, they quickly find out they have been flirting with each other. Rebecca came close to leaving, but Sam convinced her to stay for dinner. The two ended up enjoying each other’s company and kiss at the end of the night. But Rebecca tells Sam this can’t happen because of him being one of the players on a team she owns.

Waddingham has earned praise for her role as Rebecca. Before Season 2 started airing, Waddingham spoke to about what to expect from the upcoming season. “Well, universally, I think Jason put it brilliantly … Jason [Sudeikis] has described Season 2 as The Empire Strikes Back, and I’m inclined to agree with him,” she said.

Waddingham gave a lot of credit to the writing team for exceeding expectations.”We are so precious about this show that, I’m not gonna lie, I was nervous to see how — for everyone, not just my character — I was thinking, ‘Oh God, we’ve created such a honey,” Waddingham stated. “How do we not let the fans down, or where they think it’ll go or whatever?’ And the brilliant thing is, the writers are on their own journey and have done us all such a service, such a great service.”

As for Jimoh, he’s happy with the direction his character has gone in the second season. He told PopCulture.com: “I’m over the moon and I’m super grateful to the creative team. All the people who make Ted Lasso happen for trusting me and trusting Cristo [Fernandez] with a little bit more to do and some really tough responsibilities to carry some very important, politically charged messages. And so, yeah, as an actor, I’m great. I feel super fulfilled as an artist right now.”