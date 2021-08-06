'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Details His Love for Sam's Journey in Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is currently streaming, and one character who is getting a lot of love is Sam Obisanya, who is played by Toheeb Jimoh. In Season 1, Sam is a player on AFC Richmond who is trying to find his place on the team and battling homesickness. In Season 2, Sam has become a leader on the team who will take a stand on and off the pitch. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Jimoh, who revealed his love for Sam's journey.

"Oh, I love it. I love it," Jimoh told PopCulture. "I'm over the moon and I'm super grateful to the creative team. All the people who make Ted Lasso happen for trusting me and trusting Cristo [Fernandez] with a little bit more to do nd some really tough responsibilities to carry some very important, politically charged messages. And so, yeah, as an actor, I'm great. I feel super fulfilled as an artist right now."

The third episode of Ted Lasso Season 2 was released on Friday, and Sam takes a stand against Dubai Air, AFC Richmond's biggest sponsor. Dubai Air is owned by Cerithium Oil, a company that has caused an oil spill in Nigeria and has destroyed Sam's homeland. Before AFC Richmond's next match, Sam decides to tape over the Dubai Air logo on his jersey, leading the rest of the team to do the same. After the match, Sam explains his decision to the press, accusing the Nigerian government of corruption.

Sam's big move is one of the many reasons the team looks up to him. But AFC Richmond is still not a winning squad, as they either tie or lose contests. Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) has made an impact on the AFC Richmond but does the team really have faith he can get the job done?

"He's like a father figure for Sam," Jimoh stated. "I think at the bottom of their heart, every single one of them have, by this point, subscribed to the Ted Lasso method. And so we're 100% on that bandwagon, on that train. We can still have disagreements and so we're going to see Sam stand up to him at some points and really let him know how he feels and stand on his own two feet. But all of that aside, I think all of the players are really on the Ted Lasso bandwagon. They 100% believe, at this point."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.