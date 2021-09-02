'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted Reveals What He Wants From His Players in Episode 7 Sneak Peek Clip

✖

The second season of Ted Lasso is entering the second half, and things are starting to heat up for AFC Richmond. In a sneak peek of Episode 7 that will air on Friday, Coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is seen talking to his players after a long and hard practice. And while he realized how tired they were, Ted stressed to them not to show their opponents they are tired because that gives them an advantage. Instead, Ted wants his players to display their game faces as they get ready to face Manchester City in the FA Cup Semifinal.

It looks like Ted is okay after a scary situation in episode 6. During the FA Cup quarterfinal matchup, Ted left as he was having a panic attack. At the end of the episode, Ted was seen in Dr. Sharon Fieldstone's office asking her to set up an appointment. We are not sure what's going on with Ted, but when PopCulture.com spoke to Sarah Niles who plays Sharon in Ted Lasso, she explained that Sarah knew that something was going on with Ted despite positive he is all time time.

"I think she can't help but see issues in everyone," Niles said. "I mean, if the team's not being successful, as successful as they could be, and she's been called in, you can't help with your training, your skills to be able to be observing things, and she must be used to people being reluctant to be open with her as such. And I think it's quite interesting to have someone like Ted and this person that's just really in your face happy and bright and you can't quite get in there. Can't quite get them to what's going on beyond that?"

Ted has gotten to AFC Richmond to turn things around after a slow start to the season. PopCulture also had a chance to speak with Toheeb Jimoh who plays Sam Obisanya, and he talked about how the team will continue to believe in Ted no matter the circumstances.

"I think he has a really, really, really soft spot in his heart for Ted," Jimoh said. "He's like a father figure for Sam. And so, yeah, I think at the bottom of their heart, every single one of them have, by this point, subscribed to the Ted Lasso method. And so we're 100% on that bandwagon, on that train. We can still have disagreements and so we're going to see Sam stand up to him at some points and really let him know how he feels and stand on his own two feet. But all of that aside, I think all of the players are really on the Ted Lasso bandwagon. They 100% believe, at this point."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. Season 1 is also currently streaming, and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.