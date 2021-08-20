'Ted Lasso' Season 2: AFC Richmond Adds New Coach in Episode 5

✖

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 5 spoilers ahead.] The coaching staff for AFC Richmond just got a little bigger at the end of Episode 5 of Ted Lasso Season 2. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) officially joins the coaching staff thanks to Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself. Roy leaves his job with Sky Sports to return to AFC Richmond despite vowing not to come back.

Earlier in the episode, Ted tracks Roy down to ask him for a favor. AFC Richmond team captain Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) is too wound up, which has led to his performance on the pitch not being up to par. Roy takes Isaac to a pickup soccer game to play against neighborhood kids. After struggling in the early stages of the game, Roy tells Isaac to have fun and be happy since soccer is a game he played since he was a kid.

Isaac takes Roy's advice and outperforms all the players in the game. With Ted being impressed with Roy's coaching skills, he asks Roy to be part of the coaching staff. Roy quickly declines and leaves. But when he is at his job with Sky Sports, Roy realizes that he misses the game more than he thought after seeing Isaac having fun with his team before their game. Roy leaves the show while on-air and travels across town to join Ted, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), who is surprised with the new addition.

Another storyline that is featured in Episode 5 is Nate trying to stand out. He had trouble getting a certain table at a restaurant for his parents because he isn't famous. Nate was able to get the table thanks to Keely Jones (Juno Temple) and Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) but adding Roy to the coaching staff is not good for him since he became a coach and a favorite among the players at the end of Season 1.

"It's just interesting seeing what kind of life choices he makes now because he's found his voice a little bit, but I'm saying that it's the same Nate," Mohammed said to PopCulture.com in July. "He's still got the same insecurities and demons that had haunted him in season one. He absolutely has another reckoning and a journey to go on. He's by no means fixed."

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+, and a new episode will air each week. All episodes of Season 1 are also currently streaming and PopCulture readers can get a free three-month trial subscription here.