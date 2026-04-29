‘Columbo’ Legend Peter Falk’s Daughter Dies Tragically

Jacqueline Falk, the daughter of late Columbo star Peter Falk, died Monday at the age of 60.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday indicate that Jacqueline died at a residence in Los Angeles on Monday, with her death being ruled a suicide.

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THE 50TH ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Daughter Jackie Falk, Peter Falk arrives at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA on September 13, 1998 — (Photo by: Margaret C. Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Her body has since been released, and the case remains open as an investigation into her death continues.

Additional details listed in the report indicate the body has been released, and the case remains open as the investigation continues.

Jacqueline was one of two daughters Peter adopted alongside his first wife, Alyce Mayo, whom he met when they were both students at Syracuse University. Peter and Mayo divorced in 1976 after six years of marriage, and the Emmy-winning actor would go on to marry actress Shera Danese the following year. The pair would remain married until Peter’s death in 2011 at age 83, following diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Peter Falk with his daughter jackie at the 2002 NBC 75th Anniversary in New York City.

In addition to the actor’s iconic role as detective Lt. Columbo in Columbo, Peter also appeared in films such as The Princess Bride, The Great Race and It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

While Jacqueline largely stayed away from the spotlight, despite her parents’ fame, her sister Catherine became a private investigator and an outspoken advocate for familial rights after dealing with her father’s conservatorship issues in his later years amid his declining health.

Catherine alleged that she and her sister were not informed of his Alzheimer’s disease and dementia diagnoses and were prevented from seeing their ailing father by Danese while pushing for legislation commonly known as Peter Falk’s Law, meant to protect visitation and communication rights for adult children.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.