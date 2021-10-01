‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Nate Makes Costly Decision in Episode 11

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 spoilers ahead.] The second season of Ted Lasso is winding down, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) is fed up. At the end of the penultimate episode of the Apple TV+ series, Nate tells Trent Crimm (James Lance) of The Independent that Ted (Jason Sudeikis) suffered a panic attack during a previous FA Cup Match. Ted finds out when Trent messages him that the article about his panic attack is going to run in the newspaper, and he told him that Nate was his source. Trent asked Ted if he had anything to say about the story, and Ted replied “no comment.”

It will be interesting to see how Ted reacts to Nate since he thought he could trust him. And while it’s not known why Nate revealed Ted’s panic attack to Trent, it’s clear that Nate doesn’t like Ted getting all the credit for AFC Richmond’s success despite not being much of a strategist. This is revealed at the beginning of the episode when Nate came up to Ted with a game plan for its next match. Ted agreed despite not knowing what it is, which made Nate frustrated. He then asked Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) if they ever wanted to be in charge, and both men seem to have no interest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The interesting thing about Nate asking that is in Episode 10, Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), the former owner of AFC Richmond and ex-husband of Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), whispering something in Nate’s ear. Nate has grown a lot since the beginning of the show when he was kit manager. Ted promoted him to assistant coach due to his knowledge of the sport, but it seems like he wants a lot more.

Over the summer, PopCulture.com caught up with Mohammed who revealed what fans can expect from Nate in Season 2. “What’s really interesting is Nate absolutely has another journey to go on,” Mohammed said. “What’s, I think, fascinating about this season from Nate’s point of view is that he’s got now a little bit of confidence. He’s even got a little bit of responsibility now because he’s been promoted and in fact, there is a new kit man who’s beneath him, the job that he used to do.

“And it’s just interesting seeing what kind of life choices he makes now because he’s found his voice a little bit. But I’m saying that it’s the same Nate. He’s still got the same insecurities and demons that had haunted him in season one.”