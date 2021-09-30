‘Ted Lasso Season 2’: AFC Richmond Channel NSYNC in Episode 11 Sneak Peek

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is coming to an end as only two episodes remain. And it looks like AFC Richmond is ready to celebrate something big. In a sneak peek of the penultimate episode, AFC Richmond is seen doing the dance routine from NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye.” Coach Beard is leading the rehearsal, and at the end, he says “That was it,” leading to the entire team celebrating.

It’s not known why AFC Richmond is dancing to NSYNC, but it’s another example of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) keeping things light and fun. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Sudeikis, who won multiple Emmy Awards for Ted Lasso, described the Apple TV+ series the best way possible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not a show, it’s not a character,” Sudeikis said while adding “it’s a vibe, and the show trickles down as spillover from that vibe.” Sudekis also talked about how he developed the character. “Whether it be retail in a grocery store, or Blockbuster Video, you have all sorts of people coming through. And at the checkout counter, the customer brings in all this energy, and you’re kind of like: ‘Why are you mad at me? We haven’t interacted long enough for you to be this cantankerous with me!’

“So you start to piece it together. I remember watching couples – you know, someone wanted to rent Independence Day and someone wanted to rent When Harry Met Sally, and then they’re fighting about it. Like, OK: both are worthwhile movies to watch, but you’re not fighting about the movie.”

Season 2 has been a wild ride, and Ted has been leading the way. Viewers discovered that his father died when he was 16 leading to him having panic attacks. Other storylines include Roy Keny (Brett Goldstein) coming back to AFC Richmond to coach the team, and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) returning after spending time with Manchester City. But one of the more interesting storylines is AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) having an affair with Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh). In Episode 10, Rebecca calls things off with Sam as she’s still trying to figure things out. But with two episodes left this season, there’s plenty of time for Rebecca and Sam to get back together. Viewers can watch Episode 11 of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ starting on Friday.