'Ted Lasso' Dominates Emmy Nominations for Potential Final Season

If Ted Lasso is ending after its third season, the show will likely go out with a bang. The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, and Ted Lasso earned 21 nods for the third season. The only shows to earn more nominations than Ted Lasso are Succession (27), The Last of Us (24) and The White Lotus (22).

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character earned two nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Juno Temple (Keeley) and Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein are nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso also earned the nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and will be going up against Abbott Elementary, Barry, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and Wednesday.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Dunster about the Emmy nomination and was enjoying Wimbledon when he first learned the news. He told the outlet he spoke to Goldstein about getting the nod. "We spoke just now," says Dunster. "It was in the melee of post-finding out, and so it was quite a quick phone call, but we just said how happy we were are for one another, and lots of congratulations, and big kisses over the phone. He's a great bloke with lovely eyebrows and it's just nice to get to work with someone who's become a really good friend. Getting to work with Brett this season has been one of the biggest joys of my life, beside my family and friends."

Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020 and has earned its share of accolades for the first two seasons. The show has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series the last two seasons and Sudeikis has won two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Waddingham won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021 and Goldstein won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series last year.

Some other notable Emmy nominations for Ted Lasso this year is Sam Richardson (Edwin Akufo) for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Niles was a series regular in Season 2.