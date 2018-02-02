‘The Good Place’ Season Finale Left Social Media in Tears

NBC’s sitcom The Good Place is known for its game-changing twists, but its final twist during Thursday night’s season two finale left its fans in tears.

For the majority of the season the four main characters Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) have teamed up with demon Michael (Ted Danson) to escape The Bad Place and make their way to The Good Place (or as most people call it, Heaven).

The episode opens with Michael convincing The Judge (Maya Rudolph) that the four don’t deserve to be in the Bad Place because of the improvements they’ve made as people over the last two seasons. She agrees, but won’t send them all up to The Good Place. Rather, Eleanor wakes up just before she dies back on Earth and is saved by Michael, giving her a second chance.

The remainder of the episode follows Eleanor’s attempt to become and stay a good person, but by the sixth month mark she winds up back in her old habits. That is until she gets another visit from Michael disguised as a bartender (giving Danson a callback to his days on Cheers). He subtly convinces her to look up a lecture given by Chidi, her afterlife love interest, and she decides to fly to Australia to finally meet him as the episode ends.

Fans watching along on Twitter couldn’t handle the heartfelt ending.

SHE FINDS CHIDI. OH MY GOD ITS ALL IVE EVER WANTED #TheGoodPlace — Gina Buoncristiano (@ginacinnabon) February 2, 2018

Best show on TV for real and I will miss it until next season #TheGoodPlace — Maggie M (@maggienotmaggs) February 2, 2018

I have lots of questions about #TheGoodPlace not the least of which is “How am I supposed to deal until next season?” — Rookie (@HabItHerWay) February 2, 2018

petition for each episode of #TheGoodPlace to be three hours long. ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/dSXw9FjK3M — Taylor Maple (@taymaple) February 2, 2018

#TheGoodPlace put Ted Danson back behind a bar!! WHAT IS YOUR TV SHOW DOING FOR CULTURE??? pic.twitter.com/lQSAnwaCyU — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 2, 2018

@nbcthegoodplace continues to impress and amaze.

One of my favorite shows ever. #TheGoodPlace @IMKristenBell is my spirit animal and @TedDanson can do anything. — Chelsea (@chelseamcquaid) February 2, 2018

#TheGoodPlace finale inarguably proves that people change people; that the choices we make and the people we meet while we’re here DO matter because, even if you don’t care about changing yourself, you are still changing others just by being in their lives. — 💐🥀🌺🌻 (@kaspbecks) February 2, 2018

“Are you Chidi Anna…Kendrick?” i have NEVER felt more seen and heard and understand by a show in all my days! ALL MY DAYS!#TheGoodPlace — Ashley Cline (@The_Cline) February 2, 2018

Eleanor and Chidi meeting in an alternative universe gave me chills. …So when is the next episode coming out? I can’t forking wait. #TheGoodPlace — Aileen Mack (@aileen_mack) February 2, 2018

I think I just had a heart attack over that finale. It was absolutely NOTHING I expected it to be. Mind. Blown. #TheGoodPlace — Kristin ☄ (@itskristind) February 2, 2018

“#TheGoodPlace finale inarguably proves that people change people; that the choices we make and the people we meet while we’re here DO matter because, even if you don’t care about changing yourself, you are still changing others just by being in their lives,” Twitter user @kaspbecks tweeted.

Fans will have to patiently wait for the show to return for its third season in September.