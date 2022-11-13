'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers.

Back in June, it was confirmed that Weaver would return for Season 5. Josh Lucas will also be back to play a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton in flashbacks. Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be back to play Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in flashbacks, respectively.

While last year's Season 4 premiere aired, Struthers' name shot up on Google search charts because some viewers confused her with Weaver. Struthers, 75, is best known for playing Gloria Stivic on All in the Family during the 1970s, appearing in over 180 episodes. She also had her own spin-off, Gloria, which aired during the 1982-1983 TV season. Younger audiences might recognize her voice from voice acting work on Tiny Toon Adventures, TaleSpin, and The Wild Thornberrys. More recently, she starred as Babette Dell in Gilmore Girls and the Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Although Struthers hasn't starred on the small or big screen recently, she continues to perform on the stage. She also recently spoke with Closer Weekly about her career and work on All in the Family. When asked why she is so proud of being a part of that history-making show, Struthers noted how her daughter pointed saw a picture from All in the Family under the entry for "television" in the Encyclopedia Britannica. "That's when you say, 'Wow,'" she said.

American television audiences might not be as familiar with Weaver, 75, as they are with Struthers, but she is one of the most well-respected Australian actors of her generation. She played several important roles in major 1970s Australian films, including Peter Weir's remarkable 1975 film adaptation of Picnic at Hanging Rock. She finally gained Hollywood's attention after starring in Animal Kingdom, the 2010 crime film that inspired a TNT series. The movie earned Weaver an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She was nominated in that category again after playing Bradley Cooper's mother in Silver Linings Playbook. Weaver's other credits include The Five-Year Engagement, Bird Box, The Grudge, and Father Stu.

New episodes of Yellowstone air on Paramount Network Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The show's first four seasons are available to stream on Peacock. Co-creator Taylor Sheridan also created the prequel series, 1883, which stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the ancestors of the Dutton family, tracking their move out West. Another upcoming prequel series, 1923, will debut on Dec. 18, exclusively on Paramount+.