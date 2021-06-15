'Sweet Tooth' Stars Stefania Lavie Owens and Dania Ramirez Praise Each Other's Groundbreaking Performances (Exclusive)

✖

Sweet Tooth cast members Stefania LaVie Owen and Dania Ramirez are as excited about the show's success as anybody, and their favorite part seems to be each other. The two actresses praised each others' performances in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com this week. Sweet Tooth continues to dominate as the must-see Netflix original series of the summer.

There's no denying that Owen and Ramirez have two of the most exciting roles in Sweet Tooth Season 1. They play Bear and Aimee, respectively — the characters with the most ambitious goals to protect the innocent and preserve humanity in a dark, apocalyptic time. Both actresses were in awe of each others' performances in that regard, and when asked about their inspiration for those roles, they cited each other.

"Dania, you're really like how you describe Aimee," Owen said. "It feels like you. I know for me, you gave me so much hope through being with you and talking with you, and even though we were in this weird dark time, you see the wider picture and have taught me so much about how to look at things. So, I think there's a lot of similarities with Aimee and you, and that peacefulness with what is, and the hopefulness of what is to come."

Owen then discussed her approach to the role of Bear and the slow realization that Bear is like an archetypal hero in a way. She talked about the gradual process of assuming this role, which Ramirez said she had seen happen in real-time.

"She's amazing! She's amazing, and so are you Stefania!" Ramirez said. "The warrior in you — it's just so beautiful."

In addition to bringing a bit of optimism to the story itself, Bear and Aimee may have had the most hopeful endings in the Sweet Tooth Season 1 cliffhanger finale. Both stars said they were hopeful for a renewal, although Netflix has not made it official. However, after over a week in the No. 1 spot on the platform, things are looking pretty good.

Based on a comic book series by the same name by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is a near-future sci-fi series with a fantasy feel. It is set after a pandemic wreaks havoc on society and is complicated by the emergence of mysterious children with animal features. It stars Christian Convery as a part-deer boy named Gus and Nonso Anozie as his reluctant guardian Jepp. Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Our full interview with Stefania LaVie Owen and Dania Ramirez can be watched above.