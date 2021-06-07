'Sweet Tooth' Bobby the Groundhog Hybrid Is Melting Viewers' Hearts

Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix this weekend, and viewers are preoccupied with one character in particular: Bobby. The Netflix original series is adapted from Jeff Lemire's comic book series by the same name, but Bobby looks markedly different here than he did on the page. Warning: there are spoilers ahead for Sweet Tooth Season 1.

Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic horror story disguised as a fairy tale, and Bobby may embody that better than any other character. Introduced in Episode 4, "Secret Sauce," he is a small hybrid child who looks far more groundhog than human. Like most of the other hybrid children, Bobby can't talk, but he has burrowed his way into fans' hearts and many are heralding him as the true hero of the series. They are also deeply concerned that any future seasons we may see would put Bobby in harm's way.

Bobby spends his time in "The Preserve" — a zoo converted into a sanctuary home for hybrid children. He is friends with Wendy (Naledi Murray), though she comments near the end of the season that they are drifting apart as he begins to spend more time alone. When they flee the Preserve, Bobby is the first hybrid to be captured by the Last Men.

There is no actor credited with playing Bobby in the show's credits, indicating that he is created entirely with CGI and the sounds he makes are sampled from non-human sources. Nevertheless, he is the breakout fan-favorite character of the show. Sweet Tooth is streaming now on Netflix. Here's a look at what fans are saying about Bobby online.