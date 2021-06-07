'Sweet Tooth' Bobby the Groundhog Hybrid Is Melting Viewers' Hearts
Sweet Tooth premiered on Netflix this weekend, and viewers are preoccupied with one character in particular: Bobby. The Netflix original series is adapted from Jeff Lemire's comic book series by the same name, but Bobby looks markedly different here than he did on the page. Warning: there are spoilers ahead for Sweet Tooth Season 1.
Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic horror story disguised as a fairy tale, and Bobby may embody that better than any other character. Introduced in Episode 4, "Secret Sauce," he is a small hybrid child who looks far more groundhog than human. Like most of the other hybrid children, Bobby can't talk, but he has burrowed his way into fans' hearts and many are heralding him as the true hero of the series. They are also deeply concerned that any future seasons we may see would put Bobby in harm's way.
bobby 🥺 #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/RSjolxUnhw— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) June 7, 2021
Bobby spends his time in "The Preserve" — a zoo converted into a sanctuary home for hybrid children. He is friends with Wendy (Naledi Murray), though she comments near the end of the season that they are drifting apart as he begins to spend more time alone. When they flee the Preserve, Bobby is the first hybrid to be captured by the Last Men.
There is no actor credited with playing Bobby in the show's credits, indicating that he is created entirely with CGI and the sounds he makes are sampled from non-human sources. Nevertheless, he is the breakout fan-favorite character of the show. Sweet Tooth is streaming now on Netflix. Here's a look at what fans are saying about Bobby online.
bobby is so done lmao #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/6ZDgwIBCmx— c. (@vandynes_) June 6, 2021
I love him 😭😭 https://t.co/qbCFPDW4l8— Clockwork-Kryptonian (@RestoretheDceu) June 7, 2021
For many fans, the moment Bobby became a sensation was when Wendy dressed him up for the first time. They said the groundhog remains a style icon in their eyes.
If anything happens to Bobby I’m throwing hands #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/XAgHkKqad1— Larry (@Larry_McNally) June 6, 2021
i would die for bobby from sweet tooth— 🐸 (@blanketkick98) June 4, 2021
In a world torn by plagues, fascism and cataclysms, fans want Bobby protected from harm above all other characters. Some said they would put their own lives on the line for him.
Ok, in the show #SweetTooth they did justice for the character Bobby cause in the comic he is HORRIFYING pic.twitter.com/BcqtMgCKzQ— Zetsubō no Arufa💔 (@AlphaWolf916) June 7, 2021
AAAAA I'm watching Sweet Tooth and omg I love how they portrayed Bobby here he was my favorite— 📕🌙 average babadook enjoyer (@Serpent_Sheep) June 5, 2021
Some fans were taken about to see Bobby presented so cutely in the TV show, knowing he was far more horrifying to behold in the comic book. A few were pleased with the changes, however.
Dear @netflix please announce BOBBY: From the Book of Sweet Tooth spin-off https://t.co/U3NeJD4cV0— Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) June 7, 2021
Fans were quick to demand a Bobby-centric spinoff following the groundhog's mute adventures.
When i seen little Bobby— Bloop (@JDdadto2) June 6, 2021
When Netflix tried to put the spotlight on main characters like Gus in tweets about the show, fans simply redirected them to Bobby.
We need a Bobby plush toy— L (@itslexeskobar) June 7, 2021
Fans are begging Netflix for some Bobby merchandise — particularly a plush toy that they could dress up as they please.
This is now a Netflix Sweet Tooth Bobby stan account pic.twitter.com/1hl59zsoK6— lupcheong 🍥 (@lupcheong) June 6, 2021
I have been screaming about Bobby in the Lane-Perry household for weeks since we got our screeners, this precious gopher child is a flawless prince who should be protected at all costs #SweetTooth pic.twitter.com/NDrDZ2RzVk— Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) June 7, 2021
Finally, some fans declared themselves "Bobby Stans," warning their followers that their posts would be focused on Bobby for quite some time.