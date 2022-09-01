'Stranger Things' Spinoff: What We Know So Far

Netflix has officially revealed that a Stranger Things spinoff is currently in development. The streamer divulged the news in a tweet thread about projects that Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers are helming as part of their overall deal with the company. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the filmmakers.

"The Duffer Brothers have formed Upside Down Pictures, a new production company through which they will develop film and television projects as part of their overall deal with Netflix," the company tweeted then revealing some of the other projects. In addition to the live-action Stranger Things spinoff, the Duffers are also behind "a new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by prolific and multi-award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader), and Netflix. Daldry will also direct."

A live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers. — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

Stranger Things Season 4 recently concluded on Netflix, with fans everywhere loving the finale. Back in August 2021, Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross. He continued, "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." It was later revealed that the show will end with a recently announced Season 5.

Ahead of the finale, members of the Stranger Things cast teased the dark fates in store for their characters in Season 4. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary."

Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger." Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are now streaming in full on Netflix.