‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Episode Titles Revealed

Netflix released a brief teaser for Stranger Things season three, featuring no new footage, but the titles for every episode.

The titles revealed in a 50-second spot are: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite” and “The Battle of the Starcourt.”

A slogan at the end reads, “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues…” Then, the familiar Stranger Things logo appears, with the number “3” behind it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip did not include an exact release date, just teasing “coming 2019” at the end.

In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues… pic.twitter.com/m3s6hyJL8k — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 10, 2018

The “Starcourt” in the title for the final season three episode refers to the Starcourt Mall, which was the setting for a 90-second season three teaser released in July. The clip was chock-full of 1980s references, with the names of long-gone retailers and pop culture imagery. With Bruce Sprinsteen’s Born in the USA and Tom Clancy’s The Hunt for Red October visible in the clip, it hinted that the new season is set in 1984, notes Variety.

Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington also appeared in the clip as an employee at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop. Aside from Keery, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton star in the series.

Members of the cast have teased a darker season. In an interview with the BBC, Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, teased a “darker but funnier” plot.

“Filming season three was really exciting because there is so much more intensity involved,” Matarazzo said. “It’s darker but it’s funnier and there’s just a lot going on. I think people are really going to enjoy it. It was a really great experience.”

The first season of Stranger Things won five Emmys, and both Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown were nominated for their performances. Season two added another Emmy for Sound Editing. Both seasons were also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Stranger Things was created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, and is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s. The first season centered on the appearance of Eleven (Brown), who has psychokinetic abilities, while season two was set a year later and followed the characters’ efforts to get back to normal.

In November, Ross Duffer revealed that Eleven was originally supposed to die at the end of season one, but they decided she had to come back if there was going to be a second season.

“Eleven was going to sacrifice herself to save the day,” Ross Duffer wrote in the new book Stranger Things: Worlds Turned Upside Down. “That was always the end game…But once we realized that the show was potentially going to go on longer than one season, we needed to leave it more up in the air, because deep down we knew the show just wouldn’t really work without Eleven. And at that point, we knew how special Millie was. If there was going to be more Stranger Things, Eleven had to come back.”

Stranger Things 3 will be released next year.

Photo credit: Netflix