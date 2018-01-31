President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address will take over numerous TV stations on Tuesday night, but that is not the only thing viewers can tune into.

For those that will find the highlights later or are just too exhausted to deal with politics, there’s several shows that are airing against the speech.

Furthermore, there are a plethora of streaming options that are well worth the time.

Scroll through to see all our recommendations on what to watch instead of the State of the Union address.

‘Black Lightning’

Those viewers do not have a cable or streaming package are running low on viewing options on Tuesday night. CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and PBS are all airing the speech, leaving little original programming to be found after 9 p.m. ET.

However, there is one network sitting out the political event: The CW.

The network is airing a new episode of its freshman superhero series Black Lighting up against the first hour of the State of the Union. The episode, entitled “Lawanda: The Book of Burial,” see the protagonist Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) weighing the option to give up the crime fighting lifestyle, while his daughter Anissa (Nafessa Williams) begins to embrace her own super powers.

‘Fixer Upper’

Cable has a ton of contenting competing for viewership on Tuesday night, so it really depends on programming presence.

For viewers interested in relaxing and watching some home renovations, HGTV is airing a new episode of fan-favorite series Fixer Upper.

This week’s episode, Chip and Joanna Gaines welcome special guest Tim Tebow, whose foundation is helping the couple create a wheelchair-accessible home for family in need.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While Fixer Upper is a bit of a more peaceful watch, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills falls on the wilder side of reality TV.

The show follows the antics of five housewives, who often in-fight and deal with various personal dramas for the cameras. This week’s episode focuses on a date night, a birthday party on a yacht and one of the cast members trying to land a couple acting gigs.

‘Citizen Rose’

For viewers interested in something a bit more substantial, E! is airing the premiere of its five-part Rose McGowan documentary Citizen Rose.

The series will focus on McGowan’s push for equality and to out those who commit sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The series will also go into the Charmed alum’s accusations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Today it broke in the news someone that hurt me,” McGowan said in a preview clip for the show. “It was in the news all over the world today, and it’s a very strange sensation. And it’s been a long time coming.”

‘Moonshiners’

If none of those options sound appealing, but you still want some ole fashion reality TV, Moonshiners is where it’s at.

The Discovery Channel series has been holding steady for seven seasons. That a 100+ episodes of bootlegging adventures straight from Appalachia.

Discovery is streaming three new episodes back-to-back-to-back on Tuesday night, so that will definitely satisfy that weird desire in the back of your head to learn about moonshine production.

‘WWE Smackdown Live’

Reality TV is not for everyone. Sometimes you just can not sit through the talking parts to get to when cast members start fighting. If some physical violence is really what you want to see on a Tuesday night, look no further than WWE Smackdown.

It’s guaranteed to be a slobber-knocker of a night, with the fallout of Shinsuke Nakamura winning Sunday’s Royal Rumble match and issuing a challenge to WWE Champion AJ Styles sure to play out. Elsewhere, there’s several WWE Superstars vying for a shot at the United State Championship.

‘This Is Us’

Tuesday night is typically when a new episode of critical darling This Is Us comes on. However, the State of the Union is taking up the show’s usual time slot on NBC.

However, the show’s previous episodes are all available to stream on Hulu.

This Is Us fans can use the off-week to catch up on the show ahead of the series’ much-publicized Super Bowl episode, which will reveal the circumstances of family patriarch Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

‘A Futile and Stupid Gesture’

For those who stick with Netflix over Hulu, the streaming service has just released the film A Futile and Stupid Gesture, a biopic about the founding of National Lampoon.

There is an insanely talented cast of actors in the campy film, including Will Forte, Martin Mull, Domhnall Gleeson, Seth Green, Jon Daly, Max Greenfield, Ed Helms, Thomas Lennon, Joel McHale, Finn Wittrock, David Wain, Paul Scheer and Paul Rudd.

Wain also directs to feature, so it’s sure to appeal to fans of Wet Hot American Summer, The State and Role Models.

‘The End of the F—king World’

For many left-wing, viewers the State of the Union is sure to bring on feelings of dread about the way the country is being ran. Some are treating the Trump presidency as the “end of the world.”

While television will not be able to change those feelings, it can at least distract from them. The End of the F—king World is aptly titled Netflix original series to deal with those doomsday fears.

The series, which is based on a graphic novel of the same name, follows the adventures of two teenage runaways as they trek around England and pretty much ruin their lives.

The show consists of only eight episodes that run around 20 minutes each, so someone looking to avoid the State of the Union could easily distract themselves with a straightforward binge.

