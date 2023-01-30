'Star Trek: Picard' Releases Intense Final Season Trailer

Star Trek: Picard is boldly going where it has not gone before as the Paramount+ series released its first full-length trailer ahead of the popular show's third and final season. The first extended look at Star Trek: Picard premiered during Sunday's AFC Championship Game and reunited the iconic Next Generation crew of the USS Enterprise for its final 10-episode voyage, which premieres Feb. 16.

In the season trailer, Patrick Stewart can be seen reprising his iconic titular role as Jean-Luc Picard alongside The Next Generation icons LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. The trailer also revealed that Ed Speleers and Todd Stashwick have joined the Season 3 cast.

"In the epic, thrilling conclusion of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new," the season synopsis reveals. "This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever."

This may be the final season of Star Trek: Picard, but showrunner and writer Terry Matalas told SFX Magazine in its latest edition that he isn't ruling out revisiting these characters in the future. "I think there are ways of seeing these characters again, in a kind of Next, Next Generation story. Not all these characters – I'm not gonna say they all necessarily make it out safely of Season 3," Matalas said. "But I will say that in science fiction, there are always ways of seeing people again. So of course, who wouldn't want to do this forever?"

For its finale season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers, according to Paramount. Matalas serves as showrunner for Season 3. Star Trek: Picard is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premieres on Feb. 16 on Paramount+.