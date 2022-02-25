Star Trek fans just got some incredible news, as Paramount+ recently announced that it renewed three major exclusive shows. Variety reports that Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have all been given new season orders at Paramount+. This will mark the fifth season for Discovery, the fourth season for Lower Decks, and an early-renewal second season for Strange New Worlds, which debuts in May.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, the filmmaker and producer who is CBS Studios’ creative team head for all Star Trek TV franchise entries. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build ‘Trek’s’ next phase of programming for years to come.” In addition to the renewal news, Paramount+ has also announced that Season 2 of will premiere on March 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We're assembling a whole fleet of ships to take a look at some of the greatest couples in @StarTrek history ❤️ Who do you ship? pic.twitter.com/f1PnJ5YVIl — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) February 19, 2022

Younger Stark Trek fans will also be excited to learn that Star Trek: Prodigy, an animated series that airs on both Nickelodeon and Paramount+, is also coming back. The show is currently in its first season but is scheduled to come back for Season 2 later this year. Kurtzman previously sat down with THR to talk about the new show and shared some insight into Prodigy.

“There are other Trek stories to tell in the kids’ space. Hopefully, in success, this is going to be the first of many in that space,” he said. “In our live-action world, one thing we hear a lot from fans is how much they’ve liked that we freed ourselves from canon in Discovery and jumped forward into a new timeline with a whole bunch of new worlds and new characters.”

Kurtzman went on to say, “What that speaks to more than anything is the spirit of exploration that is at the heart of Star Trek. Whatever we do next is probably going to be in different timelines and different areas of the universe that haven’t been explored before; a show that hasn’t been dedicated to them yet.” He later agreed that “the beauty” of the ViacomCBS merger for him is that there is now a “huge family of networks and streamers and opportunities” for creating new Star Trek shows.