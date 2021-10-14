Star-Studded Kevin Hart Movie Soars to Netflix’s Top 10

Five years after its theatrical debut, one Kevin-Hart starring film is finding massive success on Netflix. Ride Along 2, the star-studded action comedy released back in 2016 as a sequel to 2014’s Ride Along, is currently dominating the streaming charts in multiple countries across the globe, making the film one of the most popular titles on the platform worldwide at the moment.

Serving as a follow-up to the 2014 film, the Tim Story-directed movie follows rookie lawman Ben Barber, portrayed by Hart, who aspires to become a detective like his future brother-in-law. As Ben prepares to head down the aisle, he and his brother-in-law must first head to Miami to help the local police bring down a brutal drug dealer, with plenty of chaos ensuing as Ben and James must prove that charismatic executive Antonio Pope is actually a violent crime lord. In addition to Hart, the star-studded film stars Ice Cube, Ken Jeong, Benjamin Bratt, Olivia Munn, Bruce McGill and Tika Sumpter.

After grossing $124.6 million worldwide following its January 2016 debut, Ride Along 2 is finding renewed success on Netflix. As of this posting, the movie beats out Knight and Day and My Little Pony: A New Generation to rank as the eighth most popular movie worldwide, according to FlixPatrol data. It only falls behind the likes of There’s Someone Inside Your House, from the streamer’s Netflix and Chills lineup, Venom, and Security, among a few others, with The Guilty claiming the No. 1 spot globally. The film has entered the Top 10 streaming charts in multiple countries, including Australia, Germany, and Iceland.

Unfortunately for American subscribers, Ride Along 2 is not available on the streamer’s platform in the U.S., and it is unclear when or if the film will eventually arrive on the platform. That doesn’t mean that fans are completely out of luck, though. While those in the U.S. can’t simply venture to the Netflix app and press play, Ride Along 2 is available on other streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play, though viewing the movie on those platforms will cost a few dollars.

Subscribers to Netflix U.S. hoping to catch a few laughs with Hart still have plenty of options. Netflix U.S. is currently home to a number of Hart’s specials, including Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, and Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up. The streamer also hosts Hart’s comedy-drama Fatherhood, which soared to the No. 1 spot on Netflix following its debut in June.