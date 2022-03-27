Adam Sandler’s Star-Studded Comedy Returns to Netflix Just 2 Months After Getting the Boot

Just two months after being pulled from Netflix, a beloved Adam Sandler comedy is making its way back to the streaming platform. His 2010 film Grown Ups was removed on Feb. 1 but fans were obviously upset over the removal and caused such an uproar that it will become available again on April 1. The movie follows five childhood friends and former teammates after they reunite amid their high school basketball coach’s death. The film stars Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and David Spade. The now-adults unite their families together for a chaotic Fourth of July weekend at the lake.

Grown Ups was a commercial success hit, bringing in $270 million on a budget of just $80 million and becoming one of the biggest films of the year. It even spawned a sequel. To celebrate the movie’s success, Sandler gifted his four co-stars Maseratis worth $200,000 each as “thank you” gifts. “The movie’s like the biggest thing for [Sandler],” Rock told Howard Stern about the cars. “He appreciates the help.” The five men are friends in real life.

Sandler told Collider that he wrote the movie with the specific cast in mind. “The whole idea was about putting together old friends that get to hang out for a weekend,” he explained. “These guys are my old friends, so it made total sense. I’m glad they said yes to it.” Getting paid millions to go on vacation with your best friends? The Big Daddy star clearly has life figured out.

Grown Ups 2 was released in 2013. In the movie, Sandler’s character Lenny moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends. He quickly learns that the more things change, the more things stay the same as some old habits die hard. Just like the first, the sequel was a massive hit, earning $247 million against a budget of $80 million. Audiences loved the film.