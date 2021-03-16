Chris Rock's 'Everybody Hates Chris' Reboot in the Works

✖

CBS Studios is working on an animated reboot of Chris Rock's Everybody Hates Chris, The Wrap reports. Based on Rock's teenage years, the comedian will return as the narrator of the forthcoming comedy. Rock's co-creator on the original series Ali LeRoi is also attached to the reboot along with Michael Rotenberg, who was an executive producer on the sitcom. Everybody Hates Chris ran for four seasons total –– three of which were on the CW between 2007-2009. Its first season aired on UPN.

"I used to love watching the live-action Everybody Hates Chris on Nick@Nite. It was hilarious, and animation can only take young Chris’s misadventures to the next level," a fan tweeted of the announcement. Several others shared their excitement for the fresh spin on Rock's celebrated classic. There's no word yet as to if other fan favorites like Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews will reprise their roles for the series.

If done right and bringing most of the original writers or at least having competent writers I see this doing ok. I hope the animation isn’t awful. Most modern western animation looks mediocre at best But if the animation is mediocre & the writing is good I think it could survive https://t.co/liMzKZvZft — por verga pariente 🐓 (@tecadios) March 16, 2021

Also in development at CBS Studios, another two TV shows: Panther Baby and Shtisel. Panther Baby, a TV adaptation of the autobiography by Jamal Joseph, tells the “story of a young, sheltered Black boy who gets thrust into the Black Panther Movement where he finds his identity, cause and manhood in late 1960s Harlem.” Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) is attached to the project as director. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Queen’s Gambit creator Scott Frank and Reggie Bythewood will executive produce.

From Insatiable creator Lauren Gussis, Shtisel is described as “a modern Romeo and Juliet tale of impossible love. The young female lead — the privileged daughter of a Hollywood power couple — seems to be the girl who has everything. But when she meets a twenty-something Hassidic young man to whom she is powerfully drawn… the pull is so strong that she is willing to uproot her entire life to be with him.” Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) will direct with Fremantle attached as co-producers.