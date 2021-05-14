Rob Schneider Goes All Caps on Twitter While Ranting About Pandemic Quarantine

✖

Rob! star Rob Schneider went on an all-caps Twitter rant following the release of new masking guidelines from the CDC. Per the new announcement, people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings. This announcement has been met with some relief that the pandemic could soon be over but also uneasiness that anti-vaxxers who could take this as free rein to not get vaccinated and endanger others.

For Schneider, these new guidelines were a trigger for an all-caps rant about the different parameters that were put in place during the pandemic in order to mitigate the loss of life and keep people safe. "The ONLY real QUESTION I have for my 896,100 FOLLOWERS is THIS?" Schneider tweeted alongside an illustrated image of an American flag. "WILL YOU EVER FALL FOR THIS BULLSH#T EVER AGAIN?! The NEXT TIME YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS WANT TO LOCK YOU INTO YOUR HOUSES, TRY TO RUIN YOUR LIVELIHOOD, AND LOCK YOUR CHILDREN OUT OF SCHOOL, WHAT WILL YOU TELL THEM???"

The ONLY real QUESTION I have for my 896,100 FOLLOWERS is THIS?

WILL YOU EVER FALL FOR THIS BULLSH#T EVER AGAIN?!

The NEXT TIME YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS WANT TO LOCK YOU INTO YOUR HOUSES, TRY TO RUIN YOUR LIVELIHOOD, AND LOCK YOUR CHILDREN OUT OF SCHOOL, WHAT WILL YOU TELL THEM??? pic.twitter.com/aOVVvK1uoS — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 14, 2021

Schneider's followers were divided over this sentiment, and many pointed out the losses that they had suffered during the pandemic. "So my reply is my 12 yr old daughter has a friend on her hockey team who lost her dad to Covid and her mom is in the hospital. He was my favorite hockey dad. It’s not BS!!" wrote one frustrated Twitter user. "My Dad was taken by covid in 10 days. Listened to him being suffocated to death. Reading this kind of juvenile tw-ttery makes it worse," wrote another angry follower. "Sorry to see, but clearly funny people should stick to what they know. You are no scientist, that’s for sure," succinctly tweeted another.

This is hardly the first time that Schneider has expressed conservative views online or in interviews. The Saturday Night Live alum expressed his dislike of Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump impression to The New York Daily News in 2018. "The fun of Saturday Night Live was always you never knew which way they leaned politically," he said at the time. "You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going."

He went on to call Baldwin's Trump "hard to watch" and said that it was hurting the show. "Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor … he’s not a comedian," Schneider said. "I don’t find his impression to be comical because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise. There’s no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he’s playing."