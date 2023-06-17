'Squid Game' Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Cast

A new teaser trailer for Squid Game Season 2 has arrived as part of Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, and it revealed that a few new players will be joining the game! The mega-popular series initially premiered in 2021 and quickly became Netflix's most-watched series, racking in almost two billion viewing hours in the first four weeks. Season 2 of Squid Game was formally announced in June 2022, and now fans finally know who will be returning and who will be joining.

Among the returning cast includes Lee Jung-Jae as Seong Gi-hun (Player 456), Lee Byung-hung as Hwang In-ho (The Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (Police Officer Hwang Jun-ho), and Gong Yoo as Han Yoon-jae. New players coming into the game are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun. No other information has been released about their characters or what purpose they have in the Squid Game, but more details will likely be released in the coming months.

Yim Si-wan has appeared in almost 20 projects since 2012, having starred in the Korean comedy Standby and other series such as Triangle, Misaeng, The King Loves, and most recently Tracer and Summer Strike. He is also a member of the South Korean boyband ZE:A and its sub-group ZE:A Five. Kang Ha-neul is best known for Korean series Moon Love: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and When the Camellia Blooms, as well as the film Twenty, plus others. Meanwhile, Park Sung-Hoon doesn't seem to have very many acting credits, with only the series Private Lives and the films The Distributors and Strangers to his name, meaning that Squid Game will be his biggest role to date. Yang Dong-Geun also doesn't have too many credits, but most recently appeared in the Korean dramedy The Forbidden Marriage as well as the 2022 film The King of the Desert.

A premiere date for Squid Game has yet to be released, but worry not, as Netflix also debuted the trailer for Squid Game – The Challenge, which brings the world of Squid Game to life in real-life, non-violent challenges. While the series is expected to premiere sometime in November, Netflix has also not revealed a premiere date for that either. The first season of Squid Game is available to stream now on Netflix, with Season 2 hopefully coming soon.