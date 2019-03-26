‘Special’ Trailer: Netflix’s Jim Parsons-Produced Comedy Reveals First Look

The first trailer for Special, the new Netflix comedy from The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons, is here.

Netflix gave fans their first look at Special on Monday. Parson serves as executive producer alongside star and creator Ryan O’Connell. The series is based on O’Connell’s memoir, titled: I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The show follows a fictionalized version of O’Connell on his journey toward accepting and embracing his identity. In the show, the main character Ryan suffers from mild cerebral palsy. However, in his new job at a digital media outlet, he tells his fellow bloggers that he was hurt in a car accident instead.

“If you could get rid of the thing you hate most about yourself, the thing no one else understands, wouldn’t you do it?” Ryan says in the trailer. “I was in the closet about being gay, and then I was in the closet about being disabled, and now… no more closets.”

The trailer shows Ryan dealing with being “in the closet” in two ways — with his sexuality as a gay man and his disability. According to Netflix, the series will trace his attempt to “rewrite his identity” and “take his life from bleak to chic.”

Other main characters in the series include Jessica Hecht as Ryan’s mother, Karen Kayes, and Punam Patel as Ryan’s co-worker and friend, Kim Laghari. The trailer seems to show Kim’s struggles playing a major role as well, while their overbreaking boss, Olivia — played by Marla Mindelle — serves as the comedic relief.

Special is just one of the new projects Parsons is throwing his energy into as The Big Bang Theory comes to a close. The smash hit sitcom has opened a lot of doors for the actor, and it looks like he intends to get behind the camera as much as possible going forward.

Parsons is also a producer on Young Sheldon, CBS’ spin-off based on his Big Bang Theory character. He also produced last year’s film A Kid Like Jake. Parsons and his co-stars have just six episodes left on The Big Bang Theory.



Special Season 1 consists of eight episodes, each just 20 minutes long or less, according to a report by Indie Wire. The whole season will be available on Netflix on Friday, April 12.