‘Space Force’ Season 2: What to Know

Netflix is getting ready to launch viewers back into the orbit of its hits Steve Carell-starring original series Space Force, which has officially been renewed for a second season. Ahead of the premiere later this month, Netflix has dropped plenty of teases for the upcoming season, including first-look photos and a full-length trailer, meaning we already know quite a bit about Space Force Season 2.

Originally premiering back in May 2020, Space Force follows four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird, who is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force. Determined to rise to the call, Naird moves his family to Colorado, where he and a team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked with getting American boots on the moon and achieving space dominance. The hilarious series was an instant hit, and Netflix greenlit Season 2 in November 2020. Season 2, per the official synopsis, “picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

While the series will pick up where Season 1 left off, there will be a few notable changes. Production on the series moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia, in an effort to reduce the show’s budget. Behind the camera, Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) has joined co-creator Greg Daniels as co-showrunner, with series star Jimmy O. Yang also joining the Space Force writing staff. Ken Kwapis, meanwhile, has been brought on to direct all seven episodes of Season 2. Meanwhile, Daniels told Collider that fans can also expect a change in themes and focus in Season 2.

“I think the big picture is that we are concentrating on the gags more. It is more about the comedy scenes between the cast. I think the stories are more personal and they’re interesting, but I don’t think the point of the show so much is like a highly arced thing, you know what I mean?” he said. “It’s kind of like each episode is a fun adventure with this cast and there’s a loose structure to it. I guess the big structure this year is that with the new administration, the Space Force is much more underdogs because people are super skeptical of them in the new administration.”

Along with Carell and Yang, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and Don Lake are set to return as series regulars. Season 2 will consist of seven 30-minute episodes and is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 18.