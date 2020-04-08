‘Space Force’ Photos and Release Date Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has released first-look photos for its upcoming Steve Carell-starring comedy Space Force. The photos were released Wednesday alongside an official premiere date for the comedy, which is slated for a Friday, May 29 debut on the streamer. It was also confirmed that Friends alum Lisa Kudrow will be joining the cast.

The series, which will reunite Carell with The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, had first been announced in January 2019. Inspired by President Donald Trump’s idea for a space force as the sixth branch of the military, it is described as a workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services. “On June 18, 2018 the federal government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States armed forces,” a promo released when the series was first confirmed read. “The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’ or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

“A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force,” an official synopsis for the series reads. “Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and ‘Spacemen’ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

Kudrow is set to portray Gen. Mark R. Naird’s wife, Maggie Naird, “a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades. But as he takes on his biggest challenge, she is growing in a different direction,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with Carell and Kudrow, the series is also set to star John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels and Carell executive produce alongside 3 Arts’ Howard Klein, marking their first reunion since their collaboration on NBC’s The Office.

According to sources, and as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Carell is raking in a pretty penny for starring in the comedy. The actor’s salary, including co-creator and executive producer fees, reportedly sets a new overall record for talent and likely tops the $1-million-per-episode paydays that the castmembers of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory previously netted.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the series would debut on Netflix on Friday, May 29. The series marks the second series from Daniels to launch this spring, with his futuristic tech comedy Upload set to debut on Amazon Prime just weeks earlier.

The first-look images certainly helped to rally excitement surrounding the upcoming debut of the series. In response to the images, one fan said that the series “is going to be a slapper,” with a second person agreeing, writing, “this is gonna be so good.” Meanwhile, a third person seemed a little impatient, stating, “ok but we need this now please and thank you.”

The new photos also drew in plenty of The Office references. One fan jokingly commented that Carell’s character is “the Nard Dog,” referencing the nickname for Ed Helms’ The Office character Andy Bernard. Another person jumped into the comments with Michael Scott’s favorite line, “that’s what she said.”