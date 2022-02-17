Comedy Central Show Renewed for Another Season Following HBO Max Move

The former Comedy Central series South Side was renewed for a third season. After the show’s first season aired on Comedy Central, the series moved to HBO Max for its second and it has since been a success for the WarnerMedia streaming platform. The series was created by Diallo Riddle and its stars, brothers Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin.

South Side centers on friends Simon James (Sultan Salahuddin) and Karene Odom (Kareme Young), who recently graduated from community college and are hoping to succeed with their own business ideas. Until that happens though, they are stuck working at a Rent-To-Own store. The series is filmed on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. Salahuddin stars as Officer Goodnight, while Chandra Russell plays Sgt. Turner. Lil Rel Howery, Riddle, Antoine McKay, and LaRoyce Hawkins have recurring roles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy,” Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max, said in a statement. “A lot of people say that South Side is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”

“We are blessed. We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love,” Riddle and Salahuddin said in a joint statement. “South Side finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

South Side is an MTV Entertainment Studios production and debuted on Comedy Central in 2019. The cable channel was initially supportive, renewing the show for a second season before the first one finished airing. However, after the first season surfaced on HBO Max in August 2020, it was decided to make the second season an HBO Max exclusive, alongside with The Other Two. All 20 episodes of the first two seasons are now available on HBO Max.