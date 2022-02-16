HBO Max Cancels Comedy Series After Drawing Criticism

HBO Max will not move forward with a second season of its original series The Prince. HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed to Deadline on Wednesday that the series, a satirical take about the British royal family told through the eyes of an animated Prince George, “is not moving forward.” The cancellation decision follows intense criticism the show faced upon its premiere.

Created by Family Guy writer Gary Janetti, The Prince is a dark satire of royal life inspired by Janetti’s popular Instagram account, where he satirized royal news. The animated show largely centers around Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest child and the third in line to the throne. The adult animated comedy boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Janetti as the young prince, Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

The series released its full 12-episode first season in late July 2021 after the show was postponed following the death of Prince Philip, who passed away in April at the age of 99. However, upon its debut, and even before that, The Prince faced fierce criticisms for its depictions of members of the royal family, including jabs at other prominent members of the family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as its mocking of young George, the show portraying an effeminate and cruel version of the prince. In addition to the wave of backlash online, where social media users dubbed the show “disgusting” and “inappropriate,” it failed to garner any rave reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes audience score currently sits at just 44%. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter a year before the show’s premiere, Bloom said the show was “intended to be” malicious. He added that the series was “so clever, witty and affectionately done.”

According to Deadline, amid the show’s cancellation, there are no plans for The Prince to be shopped elsewhere by 20th TV Animation. Bloys told the outlet that although the company will not move forward with a second season of the series, “adult animation is still full-steam ahead” at the company. Bloys said head of comedy Suzanna Makkos “has a whole slate planned and coming, so there has been no pullback in that area.”