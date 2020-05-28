'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Enthuse Over FX Series' Addition to Netflix Canada
Netflix Canada's streaming library just got a little bigger, much to the surprise of subscribers, with the addition of Sons of Anarchy Season 1. The 13-episode season debuted on the Canadian streaming platform on Wednesday, quickly making it to No. 5 in the streamer's "Top 10 in Canada Today" list, which helps subscribers keep up with what others are watching on the platform, as fans of the Kurt Sutter-created series flocked to binge the episodes.
Initially running on FX for seven seasons from 2008 until 2014, SOA followed SAMCRO, a motorcycle club in the fictional town of Charming, California, who "butts heads with rival bikers, racist groups, and the law." The series starred Charlie Hunnam as Jackson "Jax" Teller, the vice president and later the president of SAMCRO who begins to question the club and himself. It also starred Katey Segal, Maggie Siff, Ron Perlman, Tommy Flanagan, Ryan Hurst, Kim Coates, and several others, as well as a slew of notable guest stars.
As subscribers await the arrival of Season 2, which is set to be added on Wednesday, June 24, many are taking to Twitter to react to the first season and share their excitement over SOA's addition to the streaming library. Keep scrolling to see how Canadian subscribers are reacting.
