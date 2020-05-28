✖

Sons of Anarchy has finally made its way to Netflix Canada. The Kurt Sutter-created series, which initially aired on FX, officially joined the streaming giant's streaming library in Canada on Thursday, May 27, quickly earning a spot among the streamer’s top shows of the day. At this time, only the 13-episode first season is available for streaming, though the second season is currently scheduled to be added on Wednesday, June 24, according to Toronto Life.

Spanning a total of seven seasons, Sons of Anarchy premiered on Sept. 3, 2008, its final episode airing on Dec. 9, 2014. The series followed the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in the fictional town of Charming, California. According to Netflix Canada's official synopsis for the series, "after seizing control of its town, gun-running motorcycle club the Sons of Anarchy soon butts heads with rival bikers, racist groups, and the law."

(Photo: Netflix Canada)

Over the course of its six-year run, SOA reached a number of milestones, becoming FX's highest-rated series at the time as its third season attracted an average of 4.9 million weekly viewers. The premieres of Season 4 and Season 5 became the two highest-rated telecasts in FX's history. The series was so popular that, just years after the series finale, FX debuted the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C., which is set in a post-Jax Teller world and follows new Mayans motorcycle club recruit EZ Reyes.

Sons of Anarchy starred Charlie Hunnam as Jax Teller; Katey Segal as Gemma Teller; Maggie Siff as Tara Knowles; Ron Perlman as Clay Marrow; Tommy Flanagan as Chibs Telford; Ryan Hurst as Opie Wilson; and Kim Coates as Tig Trager, Theo Rossi as "Juice" Ortiz, and many more. The series also had a number of notable guest stars over the years, with Sutter recently revealing Donal Logue, Ray McKinnon, Robin Weigert, Paula Malcomson, and Kim Pickens were among his favorites appearing on the series.

While the series is no longer available for streaming for Netflix subscribers in the United States, it joined Hulu's streaming catalog this past March of this year, marking the first time it had been part of a streaming platform's library since its December 2018 departure from Netflix. The series' new home came as Hulu became the official streaming home for FX content, with other FX and FXX programming – Atlanta, Devs and Dave, American Horror Story, etc. – also joining Hulu's streaming library.