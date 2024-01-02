'SkyMed' Premiere Date and Trailer for Season 2 Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The second season of SkyMed is almost here. The Canadian medical drama premiered on CBC and Paramount+ in the U.S. in July 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 in March 2023, and wrapped up its run in Canada in November. Season 2 will finally be landing stateside beginning on Thursday, Jan. 11 on Paramount+, and it will be the perfect way to start 2024.

Following the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across Northern Canada, SkyMed's second season will also be dropping on Friday, Jan. 12 in all Paramount+ international markets outside of Canada. In Season 2, fans should expect new hookups, heartbreaks, and challenges as the team struggles both professionally and personally. From the looks of the trailer, thigns are going to be heating up.

It's going to be quite an intense season. With a plane going down and half the team out in the middle of nowhere, it's anyone's guess as to what could happen. Luckily, it's not all going to be intense as relationships blossom, snakes are on a plane, and much, much more. Even with the trailer, it's hard to predict what exactly will happen. It won't be long until U.S. fans find out when all nine episodes of Season 2 drop in just over a week, among the titles coming to Paramount+ in January 2024.

Returning series regulars include Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, "Ace" Aason Nadjiwon, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, and Kheon Clarke. Sydney Kuhne, Ryan Ali, and Nadine Whiteman-Roden will be joining the cast as series regulars. Braeden Clarke, Emilia McCarthy, and Aaron Ashmore will continue as recurring cast members. Piazza Entertainment produces SkyMed in association with CBC and CBS Studios. The series is created by Julie Puckrin and is inspired by her sister and brother-in-law, who actually met while flying air ambulances.

Although information about all episodes of SkyMed Season 2 is likely around the Internet somewhere, fans should be patiently waiting and stay away from spoilers, if they can. SkyMed will be back before you know it, and in the meantime, the first season is available to stream on Paramount+. It would be a great time to rewatch it. The second season of SkyMed will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 11 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Friday, Jan. 12 on Paramount+'s international markets outside of Canada.