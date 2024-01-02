'Halo' Season 2 Is Releasing Very Soon on Paramount+

A popular show from Paramount+ is returning for a second season. It was recently announced that Halo Season 2 will premiere on the streaming network on Thursday, Feb. 8. The new season of Halo comes after the first season premiered on March 24, 2022.

In September 2022, Paramount+ announced that production of Season 2 began in Iceland, with additional filming taking place in Budapest, Hungary. In May 2023, Halo star Pablo Schreiber announced that Season 2 had wrapped filming.

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold," the official synopsis states. "With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction — the Halo."

Halo, which is based on the video game franchise published by Xbox Game Studios, premiered in March 2022. Schreiber stars in the series as Master Chief, and is joined by Natascha McElhone who plays Dr. Halsey. Other cast members include Jen Taylor as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. New additions to the cast this season include Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo. Morgan will play James Ackerson and Rodlo will play Talia Perez.

Last year, Schreiber spoke to Screen Rant about portraying Master Chief in Halo. "Huge honor, huge responsibility, and I'm hugely grateful to have the opportunity to get to do this, Schreiber said. "From the moment I got cast, I could feel from the online chatter, etc. how much it meant to people – how much the Halo universe meant to people and how much the character means to people.

"There's a sense of ownership you have over the Chief. That we all have, because when you play the game, you're playing as him. I definitely feel that sense of responsibility to make it right. Not just for Halo fans, but to expose this universe that I've fallen so deeply in love with to people who have never played the game and show them all why we love it so much."