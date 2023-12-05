'Good Burger 2' Set a Major Viewership Record on Paramount+

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Good Burger 2 debuted on Paramount+ just ahead of Thanksgiving, and the movie has already set a major viewership record for the streamer. The Wrap reports that the long-awaited sequel movie is officially "the most-watched domestic launch for an original film in Paramount+ history." The viewership for Good Burger 2 was up 50 percent compared to the previous record holder, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. Notably, The Wrap explained that "these metrics were taken based on active subscriber households across the first three days on all platforms."

"The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," reads a synopsis of the movie. "In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

In a press release on the viewership news, Thompson said, "Seeing Good Burger 2 hit No. 1 on Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It's amazing to see the movie bringing kids together with the generation that grew up with the first one. It also has an extra personal meaning for me because reuniting with my brother Kel takes it back to where it all began for us. I'm so proud that my production company Artists For Artists helped with producing this film – shout out to my partner Johnny Ryan and the whole creative team."

"It was a blessing to work with Kenan again and step back into Good Burger," Mitchell added. "I'm amazed that after all these years, Ed still brings the laughs to people of all ages, and I hope kids and families enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. To see the movie break records as the most-watched original film on Paramount+ is a dream come true." Good Burger 2 is now streaming on Paramount+, as is the original 1997 film, Good Burger, which just celebrated it's 25th anniversary last year. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.