Paramount+ Strikes Major Deal

Paramount+ just signed an agreement with LATAM Airlines Group, allowing travelers to access the streamer's content on many flights around the world. According to a report by Advanced Television, hundreds of LATAM aircraft will have a new "Paramount+ Branded Channel" added to their In-Flight Entertainment system, giving travelers a new perk to look forward to. It may even pull in some new subscribers who get hooked on shows they started in transit.

Paramount entered a partnership with LATAM, a group primarily owned by Banco de Chile with significant stakeholders including Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways. The new deal says that the Paramount+ branded channel will be available on 300 aircraft operated by LATAM. Those are spread across 25 countries and 148 total locations. It could also be a sign of the kinds of deals streamers will be striking in the future as they try new strategies to lure in customers.

Paramount+ executive Marco Nobili issued a statement on the deal, saying: "At Paramount+, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to bring our content to as many viewers as possible, wherever they are, even in the skies. The partnership with LATAM Airlines allows us to reach a captive audience of consumers while they are traveling, and there's no better way to discover a new series or enjoying a show than when you are flying. Making our Paramount+ content available to LATAM customers is great for the travelers, and a testament to our commitment to deliver exceptional consumer entertainment experiences to our fans."

"We celebrate our collaboration with Paramount+ to further enhance the global experience of our passengers," he went on. "At LATAM, we constantly strive to offer exceptional journeys, and this exciting agreement underscores our strong commitment. The innovations we bring aim not only to connect with the emotions of passengers but also to ensure that every journey with us is an unforgettable experience."

The Paramount+ hub on LATAM flights will reportedly put a special emphasis on Halo, the TV adaptation of the acclaimed video game franchise. Passengers will be encouraged to binge the series this month before the new season premieres in February. Meanwhile, other acclaimed Paramount+ shows will be available to stream including Yellowstone, 1923, Tuls King, Special Ops: Lioness and children's shows like Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years.

If you're not planning a trip any time soon, Paramount+ is still one of the best deals in streaming today. You can sign up here for the "Essential" plan for either $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, or for the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for either $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. You can cancel the service at any time.