Shudder Renews Fan-Favorite Horror Series for 'Supersized' Sixth Season

Shudder has renewed a fan-favorite horror series for a "supersized" sixth season. Deadline reports that The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs is coming back for all-new episodes, which actually started earlier this month with the launch of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which featured Greg Nicotero as its special guest. Nicotero is the director, executive producer, and key franchise creative for the zombie show, as well as being the showrunner for Shudder's own Creepshow series.

In The Last Drive-In, Briggs — a staple of the horror and genre-film community — introduces various fright-filled films, alongside his co-host Darcy the Mail Girl, aka Diana Prince. The new season will feature Briggs presented over 30 movies, a new record for the show. Fans can next catch Briggs doing two Halloween-themed specials in October, followed by a holiday special in December. In February 2024, there will be a Last Drive-In Valentine's Day special, and then the show will transition into a new format beginning in March.

W a new format so we can be on consistently throughout the year…I think it’s gonna be amazing, y’all!! #TheLastDriveIn 🤠🎉 https://t.co/TQU9d8hU2t — Diana “Darcy the Mail Girl” Prince (@kinky_horror) September 28, 2023

The show is currently structured so that Briggs presents a double feature in each episode. Starting next year, Briggs will be presenting one movie per episode, but with much more frequency. Rather than the episodes being specials spread out across various specials over a few months, The Last Drive-In will now stream on Shudder every other Friday.

In a statement to Deadline on the big series renewal, Briggs joked, "As everyone knows, you should never invite me into your home, because I always show up." He then added, "Shudder has graciously invited me to stick around for a sixth year, and I intend to use that kindness to haunt your phones, laptops and big-screen TVs with the most ghastly examples of perversity in the history of cinema. Plus a few old jokes and some celebrity guests who will still return our phone calls. Put it all together and it spells PARTAY."

AMC Networks' Executive Vice President of Streaming, Courtney Thomasma, added, "We're delighted to bring Joe Bob, Darcy and the rest of The Last Drive-In Team back for our biggest season yet of crazy, scary and crazy-scary movies and specials, with the most entertaining commentary on TV. Joe Bob will be hosting more movie nights than any previous season and we can't wait to continue the Friday night party with our Shudder family."