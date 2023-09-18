8 Horror Movies to Stream on Shudder During Halloween Season

Halloween season is back again, and just because it's not yet October doesn't mean it's too early to start watching horror movies. While there are tons of great scary flicks to stream on services like Netflix and Hulu, for those looking for more variety we'd highly recommend Shudder. Boasting classics like Slumber Party Massacre and George A. Romero's Day of the Dead to more modern frights such as The Babadook and Skinamarink, Shudder is a cut above the rest. In addition to notable and iconic films, Shudder also has an incredible collection of originals and exclusives. Movies like Dario Agento's Dark Glasses, Psycho Goreman, and two Nic Cage starring pictures: Mandy and Prisoners of the Ghostland. Shudder also offers a plethora of great horror documentaries, with two standouts being Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and the newly streaming Sharksploitation. We would also be remiss to not mention at least a few of the killer series that Shudder hosts, like Slasher and Creepshow, not to mention The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. If you find yourself intrigued so far, scroll down to read about some of the best horror movies Shudder has to offer right now.

Hellraiser The first iconic horror flick that Shudder offers is the 1987 Clive Barker classic, Hellraiser. The film revolves around a family tormented by the Priest of Hell — known as Pinhead — and his brood of blood-lusting demons the Cenobites, creatures from a dark dimension who are fueled by pain and suffering. This is one that has a lot to offer both longtime horror fans and newcomers.

Prisoners of the Ghostland In Prisoners of the Ghostland, Nic Cage plays Hero, a "notorious criminal" who is sent to rescue the governor's daughter, who has disappeared into a dark supernatural universe. To escape the nightmare world, Hero must break the evil curse controlling the mysterious Ghostland." Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service) co-stars as Bernice, the governor's daughter, and the governor himself is played by horror icon Bill Moseley. Actor and filmmaker Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook, The Hangover Part II) also stars, playing a character named Psycho. Additional stars of Prisoners of the Ghostland include Yuzuka Nakaya and Tak Sakaguchi (Godzilla: Final Wars).

Host (2020) Released in 2020, Host follows a group pf friends who "accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in their homes." Stylistically, the movie is supernatural found footage — which fans of The Blair Witch Project and Cloverfield might find appealing — with incredible practical effects that will have viewers jumping.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre It certainly needs no introduction, but we'll write one anyway... Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a 1974 film that was written and directed by Tobe Hooper. It's a legendary film for many reasons, not the least of which is giving the world Leatherface, one of the most iconic slasher villains of all time. If you've never seen it, or maybe it's just been a while since you've seen it, Shudder has you covered with this classic horror movie available to stream right now.

V/H/S/99 Our second found footage flick on the list, V/H/S/99 debuted in 2022 and is the fifth installment of the V/H/S found footage horror anthology franchise. Never fear, however, as you do not need to have seen the first four, as this stands on its own quite well. With segments titled "Ozzy's Dungeon" and "Suicide Bid," this one is sure to leave you feeling unsettled.

Slash/Back If you have a taste for something a little more action-packed, be sure to check out Slash/Back, which fans of the Predator movies will find exciting. Following a "ragtag group of friends" in the Canadian territory of Nunavut, the teens "discover an alien invasion in their tiny arctic hamlet, and it's up to them to fight back using makeshift weapons and horror movie knowledge." We are not shy about saying that this flick is an ass-kicking good time.

Consecration Starring Jena Malone (the Hunger Games franchise) and Danny Huston (American Horror Story: Coven) — among others — Consecration is a film that will touch that creepy cult-horror nerve in you. Malone plays a woman seeking out answers after her brother's death, which leads her to a remote Catholic church convent hiding a dark secret that should probably stay buried.