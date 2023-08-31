'Creepshow' Season 4 Gets Premiere Date, Debuts Eerie Teaser

Creepshow Season 4 has an official premiere date, and fans can also check out the eerie debut teaser for the upcoming episodes. The new season of Shudder's Creepshow series will begin haunting viewers on Friday, Oct. 13, certainly a fitting launch date. Bloody Disgusting notes that the show will launch six new episodes on both Shudder and AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly at 10:00 pm ET on AMC.

Creepshow is an anthology horror series based on the 1982 horror-comedy of the same name. The original film was directed by George A. Romero, from a screenplay by Stephen King, and is beloved by horror fans around the world. It made over $20 million at the box office on a budget of only $8 million, and went on to spawn two sequels: Creepshow 2 in 1987 and Creepshow 3 in 2006. The Shudder series first debuted on Sept. 26, 2019, and quickly became a huge hit with watchers as well. It was renewed for a second season just a month after its debut, with those episodes premiering on April 1, 2021. The show has also produced A Creepshow Animated Special and a Creepshow Holiday Special, both of which are available to stream on Shudder.

Back in 2021, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with executive producer and showrunner, Greg Nicotero, who offered an update on plans for Season 4. Nicotero told us that he has "spent the last two months looking through stories." At the time, he and his team were in "development on finding some great scripts."

Nicotero later explained that "it's a lot of threading the needle" due to other projects — such as The Walking Dead — he'd also been working on. "I've been all about Walking Dead for the last nine months. So it's been hard because...we finished [Creepshow] Season 2, and then I had to finish Season 3 while I was directing on Walking Dead. And I'm directing another [Walking Dead] episode now... but we're looking at stories and coming up with some fun things to do." The iconic makeup effects artist and horror producer also commented on seeing critical takes of the series and shaping his outlook. "It's funny, I look at the reviews of the show, and the good ones make me happy, and the bad ones break my heart a little bit."

Still, though, Nicotero was very "confident" that Creepshow had made impressive strides throughout its first few seasons. "The truth of the matter is I really feel like from season one to two; we've made an exponential jump in terms of the quality of the show, the storytelling of the show," He said. "I feel like we really got our feet underneath us. And season three, for sure as well, we continue to do that. So I feel like I'm confident in the stories." Nicotero joked that he loves to reviews that accuse an episode of being "not very" Creepshow. "I'm like, 'How do you know it's not Creepshow?' It just makes me laugh because... I'm like, 'I hate to break it to, but it is. There's even the Creepshow title over the top of it."