Watch: Shudder Debuts Gory Trailer for 'V/H/S/85'

Shudder is kicking off October with V/H/S/85, the newest entry in the modern horror anthology movie series, and fans can now check out the film's gory debut trailer. The retro blood-fest features some truly unsettling imagery, which is certainly not a deviation from its franchise predecessors. Check out the full trailer below, and make sure to add V/H/S/85 to your Shudder watchlist when it debuts on Oct. 6.

A synopsis of the movie reads: "An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten 80s." As with previous films, each of the segments in V/H/S/85 was directed by a different filmmaker. David Bruckner (The Night House, Hellraiser – 2022), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, The Black Mask), Gigi Saul Guerrero (The Purge series, Bingo Hell), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike Nelson (Wrong Turn – 2021) all helm portions of the new movie. Notably, only Bruckner has ever been part of the franchise before, having directed the segment "Amateur Night" in the first V/H/S, which later spawned a full-length spin-off film, Siren.

The first film in the V/H/S franchise debuted in 2012. After being a big hit with horror audiences, it was later followed by V/H/S/2 in 2013 and V/H/S: Viral in 2014. The series took a lengthy break and returned in 2021 with the Shudder exclusive revival, V/H/S/94. Again being a major success, the movie sparked a follow-up in 2022, V/H/S/99, which brings us to now, with V/H/S/85.

Back in 2022, when the new film was announced, Bruckner spoke out about his return after more than a decade. "The V/H/S series is a continued love letter to found footage nastiness and the mad variety of anthology horror," he said, per Movieweb. "Having helmed a segment of the OG film, I'm beyond excited to be back behind the camera in V/H/S/85, alongside some of my very favorite voices in the genre."

(Photo: Shudder)

"Since its inception, the V/H/S franchise has been a showcase for both established and emerging horror filmmakers to terrify audiences with innovative takes on the found footage genre," Shudder General Manager Craig Engler added. "Following the success of last year's hit V/H/S/94 and this year's upcoming V/H/S/99, we are totally stoked to take Shudder members back to 1985 with a wicked new collection of scares from some of the most radical horror directors working today."