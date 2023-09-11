'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Cast Members Talk Working With Norman Reedus (Exclusive)

A new Walking Dead spinoff series premiered on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, and it focuses on one of the most popular characters in the franchise. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is all about the title character trying to survive in Paris. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to cast members Romain Levi, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and they spoke about working with Norman Reedus, who has portrayed Daryl Dixon since 2010.

"He has that power to make everyone comfortable, even though we were all impressed meeting him," Charrier who plays Genet, told PopCulture.com. "I'm talking for the whole of us, but I believe we were all impressed meeting him. He is a star. We've all watched him on TV, and he is so simple, so easygoing, so welcoming that we eventually worked with a super guy."

(Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Levi, who plays Codron, praised Reddus for being kind to everyone on set. "It is a huge help as an actor to feel that your partner in the scene wants only one thing: he wants the best from you," he said. "He wants you to feel good, he wants you to feel confidence. And it's working, it worked really well. His kindness helped us all, I think, to feel free and to be able to really play."

The first episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has fans asking a lot of questions about how Daryl got to Paris and whether he will ever get back home. Daryl is a survivor, but being in Paris by himself is proving to be challenging due to multiple factors, including not knowing French.

"I think this season upgrades all the others," Ebouaney, who plays Fallou said. "I don't want to spoil anything. But the thing is, the fans will see Daryl Dixon back into action and the way he used to, as a real badass in a new storyline and set up in France with new locations, new people, and he will meet those people that will transform him. He will be transformed as well, and he will transform them as well."

The first episode also featured a young boy named Laurent, played by Scigliuzzi. When asked about his experience on the show, Scigliuzzi said it's "a great thing to happen to me. Maybe the best thing, actually. It is a good experience knowing all the people like Eriq and Romain, they're really, really, really nice people on set. I've met a whole bunch of people that work at the office, but you don't really see them, but they're the people that help the show growing up and being what it is. It is kind of starting to be a family. All of us, we know each other well. When we're on locations, we would go and eat, have fun, just talk, and it is a really good thing."