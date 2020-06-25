'Shameless' Season 10 Is Finally Coming to Netflix

✖

Shameless Season 10 is finally hitting Netflix. The streamer announced that the most recent season of the depraved family dramedy would be available starting July 26. It will joint the nine prior seasons, as well.

The Showtime series will also be ending after the upcoming Season 11, which network co-president Gary Levine spoke about back in January. "Shameless has been such a great performer for us, and we just felt like, 11 seasons is a big fat number," Levine told Deadline. "[Producer] John [Wells] and his people refresh it each year, and it still gets a huge audience for us as well as for that streaming services that runs our reruns. We just felt it was time, and we also liked the idea of giving John and Co. a chance to end it well, to be able to aim for that landing."

Wells himself spoke to TVLine that same month, looking back at his time on the long-running series. "I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make Shameless," Wells said. "It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure!"

The upcoming 11th season will also be its second without its former leading lady Emmy Rossum, who left the series after Season 9 to focus on other projects, including her upcoming biopic Angelyne, which will be premiering on the new NBCUniversal streaming app Peacock. Star William H. Macy, who plays family patriarch Frank Gallagher, will be returning, despite his real-life legal drama.

Macy's wife, Felicity Huffman, served two weeks in prison last year over the college admissions bribery scandal known as "operation varsity blues." Fuller House alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have each pled guilty in their involvement of the scandal. However, Macy did tweet on Jan. 13 about the end of the series, writing simply: "Parting is such sweet sorrow."

Co-star Emma Kenney also addressed the pending conclusion on her Instagram back in January. "One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless Season 11: our final season," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you [Showtime] for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallaghers, too. And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all of our ups and downs. This is so bittersweet."