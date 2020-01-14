‘Shameless’ Star William H. Macy Has 5-Word Message for Fans After Final Season Announcement

As fans of the series have likely heard by now, Shameless is set to come to an end with Season 11, which will reportedly air in the summer. Following the news about the show, many members of the show’s cast, such as William H. Macy, have spoken out regarding the decision.

On Jan. 13, shortly after the news was revealed, the Fargo star took to Twitter to share a video that referenced the end of the series. Additionally, he included a short and sweet caption that says a lot about how he feels about the end of the longtime Showtime program.

And based on Macy’s message, it will be very bittersweet to see the show come to its conclusion.

Parting is such sweet sorrow. pic.twitter.com/2cQ7kHXDJc — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) January 13, 2020

Emma Kenney, who also stars on the show, addressed the news on social media.

“One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @showtime for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallagher’s, too. And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all of our ups and downs. This is so bittersweet.”

Even though she left the show at the end of Season 9, Emmy Rossum also commented on Shameless coming to an end, and she had nothing but kind things to say about the series she spent so much time on.

“Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter!” she detailed. “Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew.”

This latest news about Shameless was announced on Monday, Jan. 13 during Showtime’s presentation at the Winter TCA press tour. During the presentation, Showtime’s President of Entertainment, Gary Levine, spoke out about why the show is ending soon, as TV Line noted.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” he said. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

Wells, who was also present at Showtime’s TCA presentation, also addressed the Shameless audience and expressed his happiness over getting to tell the Gallaghers’ stories for so long.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” Wells said. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”