Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Hoping to Serve Sentences at Different Times

They may have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the college admissions scandal at the same time, but Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are hoping to serve their prison sentences at different times. Less than a week after the couple entered their pleas via Zoom conference, Loughlin and her husband’s thoughts have now turned to their impending time behind bars and how it could affect their family, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Loughlin will serve just two months in prison, while Mossimo will serve five months, though rather than serving their time in tandem, a source claimed they are hoping to stagger it. That decision, if possible, reportedly comes down to their daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella, 21. According to the outlet's source, "even though their daughters are adults, Lori wants one parent to be free to provide emotional support to the girls," who have been Loughlin's "concern all along."

Olivia Jade and Bella, meanwhile, are said to be "proud" of their parents' decision to accept a plea deal after more than a year of denying any wrongdoing in the case. According to the charges, Loughlin and her husband paid William "Rick" Singer, a consultant at the heart of the widespread scandal, $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither of them having ever participated in the sport. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Mossimo pleaded guilty to that same charge as well as a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud.

At this time, a judge has not yet approved the terms of the plea deal, which, along with time in prison, would see both parents paying a fine, serving two years of supervised release, and doing community service. They are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, though some experts believe that their sentences could be adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic. A legal source who spoke to PEOPLE explained that states such as California "that have been particularly hard-hit by COVID" are "keeping a close eye on the prison population and are considering ways to reduce the number of incoming prisoners wherever possible." Given that Loughlin and Mossimo are non-violent offenders, it is possible that they could request house arrest or "at least argue for a suspended sentence until 2021 or later, until there is a vaccine." A judge would have to approve any such requests.