‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Speaks out on Show Ending After Season 11

On Monday, Jan. 13, it was reported that the upcoming season of Shameless, Season 11, would be the show’s last. In response to the news, various members of the cast, such as Emma Kenney, have spoken out about the big decision.

Kenney addressed fans of the Showtime series on social media by posting a photo of the Shameless cast and writing a moving caption to boot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless season 11: our final season,” Kenney detailed. “Thank you @Showtimesho for keeping us employed the last 11 years and letting everyone party with the Gallagher’s, too. And thank you guys for sticking with us for so long through all of our ups and downs. So bittersweet!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma🌹Kenney (@emmakenney) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:04am PST

Kenney, who has starred on the show since the first season, wasn’t the only cast member who addressed the news. William H. Macy also spoke out about the news with a simple and sweet statement.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” he wrote on Twitter, captioning a video about Shameless‘ Season 11 news.

“Saying goodbye is never easy — but we’re so excited for Season 11!” the official Twitter account for Shameless wrote in reply to Macy’s tweet.

As previously mentioned, it was announced on Jan. 13 that Season 11 of Shameless, which is reportedly set to air in the summer, would be the show’s last. During Showtime’s presentation at the Winter TCA press tour, the network’s President of Entertainment, Gary Levine, discussed bringing an end to the longtime show.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” Levine said, per TV Line. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

Wells, who was also present at the event, also addressed the end of Shameless.

“I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless,” he said. “It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

Season 10 of Shameless is currently airing on Showtime. The season finale is set to air on Jan. 26. As of right now, a release date for Season 11 has yet to be revealed.