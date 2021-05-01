'Shadow and Bone' Season 2: What We Know

Netflix's new fantasy series Shadow and Bone took the world by storm when it premiered in April, and fans are dying to see it get a renewal. So far, the series has neither been officially renewed nor canceled, but hopes are high for a second season. Scroll down to see everything we know about the potential return to the Shadow Fold so far. Shadow and Bone is based on a series of novels by author Leigh Bardugo. It combines the plotlines of the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, which were separate in her writings. Because of the changes required to make this timeline possible, the adaptation takes more creative liberties than many other shows in the genre. That makes it a little bit harder to predict the content of future seasons and episodes. However, it also makes the prospect more exciting for returning fans who have already read Bardugo's books. However it gets there, Shadow and Bone's best moments are all ahead of it, assuming it can get a renewal. Fans have already theorized extensively about how the timeline will play out, and the cast has mentioned some of the upcoming events they are most eager to play out on screen. All of this hinges on Netflix's decision to either renew the show, cancel it or leave it in limbo. The streamer can be so hard to predict on these kinds of matters that it's almost impossible to say what will happen to the show and when. Still, it's worth keeping track of what we can. Here is what we know so far about Shadow and Bone Season 2.

Will There Be a 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2? (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Netflix has not officially stated whether Shadow and Bone is renewed or canceled. However, The site What's on Netflix reported in April that the show had already been secretly renewed. WoN has been correct with these kinds of stories before, and it cited a source inside of Netflix for this little tidbit. Still, some fans will not take the news seriously until Netflix makes a public announcement.

When Might Season 2 Be Announced? Ever wondered if the cast of Shadow & Bone would * actually * survive the fold? We have your answer... pic.twitter.com/tiO7DVx5gZ — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) May 1, 2021 Netflix tends to work on its own schedule regardless of the whims of fans or third parties, but it has some recognizable patterns. The streamer sets a lot of store by the performance of a show in its first four weeks on the screen, so a renewal might come around 28 days after Shadow and Bone premiered. That would be Friday, May 21. Whether or not it falls on this date exactly, Netflix will definitely want to capitalize on the excitement for Shadow and Bone while it's hot. The show is a social media sensation right now, and it's not a bad idea to watch its official Twitter account for news.

What Will Season 2 Be About? (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Shadow and Bone Season 1 essentially followed the storyline of the novel Shadow and Bone, with some new elements thrown in to include the characters from the Six of Crows duology. Presumably, Season 2 would work mostly with content from Siege and Storm, the second novel in the trilogy. Assuming it follows the book pretty closely, that means that Alina and her friends will quickly learn that Kirigan was not killed in the Shadow Fold, and that he is pursuing her with new and mysterious powers. It's less clear if the next season would delve into the events of Six of Crows. So far, the show has depicted the relationship between Nina Zenik and Matthias Helvar, which was only described in flashbacks in the books, but it has not touched the novel's main events yet. Fans might begin to riot if another season goes by without the introduction of the beloved character Wylan.

Will There Be a 'Six of Crows' Spinoff? (Photo: DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX) Now that Kaz Brekker and his crew have been introduced in this original tie-in story, fans are clamoring to see their book adventure get the on-screen treatment. Some want to see them get their own spinoff show, and Bardugo herself touted the idea in an interview with Elle. "I think we're all forming a giant prayer circle," the author said. "It really just depends on how audiences respond. Fantasy is expensive."

On the other hand, showrunner Eric Heisserer told the outlet: "I think at least part of next season should be a home game for our team," meaning that the Crows would be back on their home turf in Ketterdam. If that's the case, there might be more original stories coming their way.

Will There Be a 'King of Scars' Spinoff? Now that I have successfully binged #ShadowAndBone twice this weekend, it's time to get back to reading #kingofscars. pic.twitter.com/NLyzFdTNsC — Kaila Wills It (@LibroCurious) April 26, 2021 Since completing the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology, Bardugo has written two more novels in the Grishaverse — King of Scars and Rule of Wolves. These follow Nikolai Lantsov, a character that hasn't even been introduced in the show yet on adventures that come much farther down the timeline, but Bardugo told Elle that she is still hopeful the TV show will get to that point — either in the main series or in a spinoff. "I want to see the whole story, and I know that's crazy. I know it's unlikely," she said. "And I don't think it would take seven seasons to get us through seven books. I would love to see the whole story unspool. I think that would be something special." "Nikolai Lantsov is probably one of my all-time favorite characters to write, enough so that I gave him his own duology," she continued. "I think he would be hell to cast, but I would absolutely love to see him brought to the screen. He is kind of a character, and I think he would be a lot of fun." Heisserer echoed this hope in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, pointing out that Netflix agreed to secure the rights to one of Bardugo's short story collections set in the Grishaverse. This seems like a good sign that the streaming service would seek a big payout on its investment.

Which Characters Would Return? (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Shadow and Bone Season 1 did a great job of making the Grishaverse seem real and expansive, and fans might be surprised at how many side characters have big roles to play going forward. Those who haven't read the books will want to keep an eye on the Squaller Zoya, and the Materialki David as well. They may also want to keep in mind the ominous performance of Dean Lennox Kelly as Pekka Rollins.