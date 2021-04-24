'Shadow and Bone' Fans Demand That Milo Return in Season 2

After a long wait and a lot of hype, Shadow and Bone is finally here, and fans have already selected their favorite character — Milo the goat. Just one day after the new Netflix original series dropped, social media is full of fans pledging their lifelong fealty to the lucky little animal. Many are also saying that they need to see him return in the next season — if the show gets renewed.

Shadow and Bone is the newest epic fantasy adaptation to grace the screen, and it makes more changes to its source material than many in the genre would dare. Most of those changes have been well-received, however, including the addition of Milo. The little goat makes a few appearances throughout the season — in fact, you should be warned that there are spoilers for all 8 episodes of Shadow and Bone in the remainder of this article.

For those that (somehow) missed it, Milo tags along with Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Amita Suman) and Jesper (Kit Young) when they cross the Shadow Fold, going from Volcra bait to Jesper's emotional support animal. They leave him behind in Ravka, but he turns back up later when Mal is trying to escape from the Darkling.

This kind of happenstance tickled die-hard fans — especially as it wasn't in the books, and therefore they weren't expecting it. Fans were already dying for a Shadow and Bone renewal, but now they're making light of those hopes by pinning them all on Milo. They want to see the rest of the books brought to life on screen — but only if Milo is involved.

Fans are having a field day with Milo memes this weekend as they revel in the series' release. Here's a look at what they have to say.