'Shadow and Bone' Fans Demand That Milo Return in Season 2
After a long wait and a lot of hype, Shadow and Bone is finally here, and fans have already selected their favorite character — Milo the goat. Just one day after the new Netflix original series dropped, social media is full of fans pledging their lifelong fealty to the lucky little animal. Many are also saying that they need to see him return in the next season — if the show gets renewed.
Shadow and Bone is the newest epic fantasy adaptation to grace the screen, and it makes more changes to its source material than many in the genre would dare. Most of those changes have been well-received, however, including the addition of Milo. The little goat makes a few appearances throughout the season — in fact, you should be warned that there are spoilers for all 8 episodes of Shadow and Bone in the remainder of this article.
or we riot‼️— matthias gatekeeper ‼️ s&b spoilers (@THEVAMPlREQUEEN) April 24, 2021
For those that (somehow) missed it, Milo tags along with Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Amita Suman) and Jesper (Kit Young) when they cross the Shadow Fold, going from Volcra bait to Jesper's emotional support animal. They leave him behind in Ravka, but he turns back up later when Mal is trying to escape from the Darkling.
This kind of happenstance tickled die-hard fans — especially as it wasn't in the books, and therefore they weren't expecting it. Fans were already dying for a Shadow and Bone renewal, but now they're making light of those hopes by pinning them all on Milo. They want to see the rest of the books brought to life on screen — but only if Milo is involved.
Fans are having a field day with Milo memes this weekend as they revel in the series' release. Here's a look at what they have to say.
i say let the crows keep milo as a pet😔— Rorrie | shadow and bone spoilers (@StarlessRorrie) April 24, 2021
yes pls and milo is like bigger and older 😭— riri🎐hyper fixated on s&b !! cr :tsoa (@novaturra) April 24, 2021
Some fans went so far as to suggest how Milo should be utilized in future seasons — possibly as a pet and mascot for Kaz's gang, or possibly as a benchmark to measure the passage of time through his growth.prevnext
CONTINUED: wylan crying over milo. inej going mom mode to. protect baby wylan, glaring at kaz and kaz getting scared so he goes up to wylan and deadpans, “im going to tell u the story of milo the goat.” jesper teasing wylan. wylan getting so flustered, he faints. https://t.co/NAUyGpRVk8— tana has entered the fold (@tanscrowsclub) April 24, 2021
Many fans also wove Milo into the forthcoming story of Jesper and Wylan, a character from the books who has not been introduced in the show yet. They figured that Wylan would be jealous of the little goat, at least at first.prevnext
NOT MILO THE SUN SUMMONER🤣 (i can’t remember who to give credits to so sorry) pic.twitter.com/A3dg6Zj8JX— hannah (@swansmagicc) April 24, 2021
have you praised sankt milo today?? pic.twitter.com/bZJAQTH9bR— ✰ maile ✰ (@lantsovsdameron) April 24, 2021
Others were willing to see the whole story retconned to make Milo more prominent, even placing him above Alina in the Grishaverse mythos.prevnext
Not Milo literally saving Mal's ass in this scene#shadowandbone pic.twitter.com/p1Jjr72my2— 🌘 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚊 🌒 (@IaChiara) April 24, 2021
The Milo jokes were funny at first, but he was really cemented as an icon for many fans when he returned to save Mal's life.prevnext
y’all i made something🤭 pic.twitter.com/eU6StPBYTG— rai :)) milo supremacy 🐐🙏🏼 (@whitethornshoe) April 24, 2021
The Shadow and Bone fandom is full of little splinters with fans shipping different romances or wishing that certain favorite characters got more screentime. However, all could come together to love and cherish Milo.prevnext
“milo, how does it feel knowing that u have fans all over the world now?” pic.twitter.com/S5H8ULm0ON— ⚔︎ (@highonkaz) April 24, 2021
In a storm of virtual panels and Q&As with the cast and crew, many fans were wondering when they'd finally hear from Milo himself.prevnext
jesper and milo: the show's best duo pic.twitter.com/qykB74d6c4— Ryder (@18__58) April 24, 2021
jeslo the only friendship that matters tbh https://t.co/VT3fV3xvUg pic.twitter.com/aYewubwkMG— claire (@NlKOLAII) April 24, 2021
Shadow and Bone is the kind of series that is heavy on relationships, romantic or otherwise. Whatever pair fans were most interested before, it has now been cast aside for the dynamic between Jesper and Milo.prev