'Shadow and Bone': Netflix Watchers Spot Easter Egg in Jesper's Hand

Netflix hid one particular Easter egg in Shadow and Bone that has fans laughing after the premiere. It comes in Episode 6, "The Heart is an Arrow," and it is reportedly author Leigh Bardugo's personal favorite touch. Warning, there are spoilers for Shadow and Bone ahead!

In the sixth episode of Shadow and Bone, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Injej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) face off against a team of Second Army Grisha led by the Darkling (Ben Barnes). They hold their own surprisingly well, although in the end, Jesper takes a surprise hit from David (Luke Pasqualino). Jumping out of the carriage after the tussle, Jesper says: "He threw a book at me!" He even holds the book up in his hand, and eagle-eyed fans have noticed that it actually says "Shadow and Bone" on the cover, in the show's fictional language of Ravkan.

jesper holding up the ravkan shadow and bone book might be my favorite easter egg #shadowandbone pic.twitter.com/4L1Vpa5tsd — claire (@NlKOLAII) April 23, 2021

It goes much deeper than that, however. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the show's cast and creators revealed that the book was actually a complete copy of Shadow and Bone the novel printed in the Ravkan language. Bardugo confirmed the news while admitting that she had kept this one-of-a-kind prop for herself.

"That is my favorite scene in the whole series," she said. "I do in fact have that book. They asked me, 'Would you like something?' And I was like, 'I know exactly what I want.' And in fact, I had suggested that be the book. So I absolutely adore it. I love the moment."

"Apparently Leigh Bardugo said that was her favorite moment because we did a read-through and she laughed out loud just at the reading of the scene because the only line in the scene is 'Hello,' and then he hit me with a book," Young laughed. "But she loves the idea of these two characters meeting who don't meet beforehand. And that book was a copy of Shadow and Bone, the first book, in Ravkan and every page was the whole book in Ravkan. So it was this kind of legend prop, so it's probably worth quite a lot I imagine."

David does not get much screen time in Shadow and Bone Season 1, but fans of the books are chuckling because it seems perfectly in-character for him to throw a book at Jesper, were they ever to meet. Jesper is also the perfect character to deliver this kind of meta-joke, though it is not the only one.



Shadow and Bone is taking Netflix by storm this weekend following its premiere on Friday. All eight episodes of the series are streaming now on Netflix, and the books it is based on are available in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold.