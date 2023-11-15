'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Trailer Released by Netflix

The sequel to Chicken Run is no longer a dream, but a reality, as Netflix has released the first trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. As the clip teases, this time around the chickens are breaking INTO a chicken farm, as opposed to breaking out like they had to do in the first film. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget debuts Dec. 15, only on Netflix.

"From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run," reads the film's official synopsis. "Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!"

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is directed by Fell, from a script/story by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard. The voice cast features Jane Horrocks, Thandiwe Newton, David Bradley, Lynn Ferguson, Imelda Staunton, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, and Nick Mohammed, Notably, Zachary Levi lends his voice as well, taking over as Rocky the rooster from Mel Gibson, who voiced the character in the original film.

The plot of Chicken Run is based around a group of chickens who plead with a rooster named Rocky to help them escape the farm after they discover that their owners are planning to turn them into chicken pies. In addition to Gibson, the original film's voice cast includes Julia Sawalha, Mel Gibson, Tony Haygarth, Miranda Richardson, Phil Daniels, Lynn Ferguson, Timothy Spall, Imelda Staunton, and Benjamin Whitrow. It was directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park, from a story they wrote themselves and a screenplay by Kirkpatrick. Notably, Chicken Run was a massively successful film when it was released in 2000. It brought in $225 million at the box office on a budget of $45 million, and to this day it is considered to be the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film in history.