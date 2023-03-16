'Shadow and Bone' Spinoff Reportedly in the Works

Fans of author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse are in for a treat! On the same day that Netflix dropped the long-awaited second season of Shadow and Bone, Entertainment Weekly reported that a new Shadow and Bone spin-off series based on Bardugo's Six of Crows duology is in development.

Although Netflix has not confirmed the news, the streamer also not yet responding to EW's request for comment on the topic, Shadow and Bone Season 2 showrunner Eric Heisserer told the outlet, "one of the reasons, not all of them, that I got the privilege of working with Daegan Fryklind as co-showrunner in season 2 is that I was busy with the writers' room for Six of Crows." The planned spinoff would focus on the titular Crows, a thieving crew, with the books primarily set in the city of Ketterdam. In Shadow and Bone, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young) make up the Crows. According to Heisserer, who said they are "ready to launch that as its own story," the planned spin-off is currently set to span eight episodes, the showrunner teasing, "the eight-episode scripts are phenomenal and I'm really proud of my team for those." At least a portion of those episodes would take place during the events of Shadow and Bone's Season 2 finale, though Heisserer clarified the show "would be its own little season of fun that our characters would get to be a part of."

At this time, the Six of Crows series seems to be in the very early stages of development, with sources telling EW that it is not yet close to getting a greenlight. Heisserer shared that the fate of the proposed series depends on how well Shadow and Bone season 2 performs with Netflix viewers.

"There's a lot of work that's gone into the planning of this. The hope is then we get to act on that planning," Heisserer said. "But of course, it's about how well season 2 numbers do. And if so, then Daegan and I will continue to carry the mantle of both shows, which is also helpful because we have a lot of mouths to feed."

Should the series get picked up, Heisserer the current plan would be to run both Six of Crows and Shadow and Bone simultaneously. Shadow and Bone Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.