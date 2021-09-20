Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Shoots to No. 1 After New Season’s Debut

Throngs of viewers across the globe have tuned into Netflix’s fan-favorite raunchy teen drama Sex Education. The British comedy, which initially premiered back in 2019 and followed the lives of the students at Moordale Secondary School, including Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, debuted its third season on Friday, Sept. 17. The long-awaited new batch of episodes has surged the series to massive success.

Just days into its third season run, Sex Education has not only cemented its place as the No. 1 title for both series and films on Netflix in the United States, where it beats out the likes of Squid Game and Lucifer, but also the No. 1 title in the world. Flix Patrol streaming data shows that Sex Education has shot to the No. 1 spot on the global list since Season 3 premiered. In addition to ranking as the No. 1 title in the U.S., it has claimed that spot on Netflix in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, France, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, among many other countries. Netflix has not yet released any concrete streaming data, such as how many households have viewed the third season.

Despite Season 3’s success, Sex Education has not yet been picked up for Season 4. Speaking about the show’s future with Cosmopolitan, series star Asa Butterfield confirmed, “we don’t know [whether there will be more]. It’s out of our hands at this point. I wish I could tell you more; I genuinely don’t know.”

However, a Season 4 renewal almost seems guaranteed. Sex Education does not only perform well on Netflix but is has also received critical acclaim. Currently, the show even has a 96% Tomatometer rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to its critical and streaming success, Season 3 ended with multiple cliffhangers, meaning there are still loose ends to wrap up if Netflix wanted to give the show and fans a satisfying ending. A future beyond a possible Season 4 is even murkier, as Netflix notably tends to cancel series around the three or four-season mark, and the characters the show centers on are nearing the end of their high school journey.

Laurie Nunn created Sex Education. The ensemble cast includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds, and Patricia Allison. All three seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.