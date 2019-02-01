Netflix Renews ‘Sex Education’ for Season 2

The birds and the bees are back for a second season of Netflix’s Sex Education, the streaming service announced Friday. Season 2 of the British comedy will match the first season’s episode count with eight new installments.

“The reception to Season 1 has been so exciting,” series creator Laurie Nunn said in a statement. “Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” added Netflix‘s vice president of original content, Cindy Holland. “Along with the [production company] Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she’s created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world.”

Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game) stars as socially awkward teen Otis Milburn who lives with his mom Jean (Gillian Anderson), who also happens to be a sex therapist. After his mom’s profession is revealed at school, he uses his specialist knowledge to gain status among his peers and even sets up an underground sex clinic.

Season 1 also starred Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, all of whom will return for season 2.

Various cast members appeared in the season 2 announcement video, gushing over Otis’ expertise before giant text appeared that read: “Otis Milburn is coming back for season 2.”

Netflix estimated that more than 40 million households watched the show within four weeks of its debut E! News reports. The streaming platform sent Butterfield, Mackey and Gatwa on a trip through the Southern U.S. states after the series debuted, where they visited cities like Nashville and New Orleans.

Production on season 2 of Sex Education is scheduled to begin in the spring.

Photo credit: Netflix