'Sex Education' Season 3: Major Update on Netflix Show's Return

✖

Season 3 of Netflix's Sex Education could be coming out sometime soon. According to Tech Radar, a member of the production team on the series shared that they had wrapped filming Season 3. While Netflix has not yet shared a release date for Season 3 of Sex Education, this news is a good sign that it could be coming to your screen in the near future.

A user on the Sex Education subreddit pointed out that a member of the production team shared that they had wrapped filming Season 3 of the show. The production member shared a photo from the set, with the Moordale Secondary School logo in view, which they captioned with, "And that's a wrap!!!" Sex Education has reportedly been filming in Wales since 2020 (the show has been filming in a bubble to keep the cast and crew safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). Even though Netflix has not shared any specific details yet on when the series will return, it's expected that it could premiere sometime this year. Now that filming has reportedly been completed, it stands to reason that Season 3 could be released sometime in 2021.

Sex Education originally premiered on Netflix in January 2019 and stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey. In January, Butterfield, who stars as the main character, Otis Milburn, shared some information about Season 3 with The Guardian. According to the actor, fans can expect to see some major differences between Seasons 2 and 3. He explained, "There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too." Butterfield opened up about what it's been like to work amidst the pandemic. He shared that it's actually been a "miracle" to be able to be back in action on the series.

"It’s something of a miracle being back on set," Butterfield continued. "When we started, it was a bit like being let out of prison. It was the first time anyone had been in a big group of people for months and we were all overexcited. We’ve slipped into the rhythm of the new normal now. To work is a blessing. I won’t take it for granted again."